Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career within an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate Human Resource Officers across a variety of roles.





The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.





Our roles make a difference and contribute to something bigger than just a bottom line.





Role Responsibilities

ASIO is looking to fill various positions within Human Resources at the AE5 (APS5). As a member of Human Resources, you may be working across areas such as Recruitment, Workforce Management or Employment Relations. You will be self-motivated, an excellent communicator, and a quick learner with attention to detail. You will have a positive attitude and willingness to contribute as a team member in a fast pace environment.





Duties include but are not limited to;





• Liaising with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders;

• Responding to enquiries via telephone and email;

• Performing a variety of back-end user functions; including data entry, record keeping and ingesting information in a variety of systems to support Human Resources activities;

• Assisting with staff selection and recruitment processes;

• Analysing data and formulating recommendations;

• Undertaking important administrative activities to support the team as required.









Key attributes

The preferred candidates will possess the following attributes:





• Strong written and verbal communication skills;

• Sound decision making and judgement skills;

• Ability to operate in a high tempo environment;

• Demonstrated ability to prioritise work, under supervision;

• A high level of accuracy and attention to detail; and

• A strong commitment to contribute to a busy and dedicated team.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• Employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• A variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• Flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance. (Please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available)

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• Access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• An Australian citizen; and

• Assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Location

Positions are preferably Canberra based. Melbourne and/or Sydney location may be considered, dependent on candidate suitability.





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Closing date and time

Sunday 18 July, 11:59pm AEST





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A statement of claims, of no more than 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and

• experience meet the requirements; and

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:





• Strategic Thinking;

• Achieving Results;

• Productive Working Relationships;

• Personal Drive and Integrity;

• Communication with Influence; and

• Demonstrated skills and experience.





Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at Careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.





ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



