Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career within an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?





The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things.

Our roles make a difference and contribute to something bigger than just a bottom line.





Role Responsibilities

ASIO is looking to fill various positions within our People Branch at the AE6 (APS6) level. As a member of the People Strategy or Ethics and Conduct team you will be self-motivated, an excellent communicator, a strategic and a critical thinker with attention to detail.





As a member of the People Strategy team, your duties will include but will not be limited to;





• Supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives;

• Using your well-developed research and problem-solving skills to develop, evaluate and monitor projects that support strategic objectives set out in our Corporate Plan including; workforce planning, people capability development and key people initiatives;

• Undertaking workforce analysis and delivering a yearly staff survey including the associated analysis and reporting; and

• Developing and managing relationships with a broad range of stakeholders.





As a member within the Ethics and Conduct Team, your duties will include but will not be limited to;





• Responding to and providing advice to staff and management on queries related to complaints and ASIO's Code of Conduct, as well responding to broader Employment Relations queries;

• Progressing and managing code of conduct complaints, including (under supervision) the administration of complex case management investigations related to workplace behaviour and conduct matters;

• Working closely with staff and management to address and resolve workplace conflict and conduct concerns through advice and coaching; and

• Assisting in managing the coordination of the Harassment and Discrimination Network.





Key attributes

The preferred candidates will possess the following attributes:





• HR experience is highly desirable.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to quickly develop and understanding of ASIO's strategic environment.

• Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships and work collaboratively.

• Ability to effectively plan, monitor and deliver a range of projects within set timeframes.

• An understanding of diversity and inclusion, people initiatives, capabilities and workforce planning concepts and their application.

• Ability to facilitate workshops, meetings and interviews to inform the development of workforce plans and people initiatives.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• Employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• A variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• Flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance. (Please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not be available)

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• Access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• An Australian citizen; and

• Assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Location

Positions are preferably Canberra based. Melbourne and/or Sydney location may be considered dependent on candidate suitability.





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Closing date and time

Sunday 18 July, 11:59pm AEST





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:





• A statement of claims, of no more than 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:





• Strategic Thinking;

• Achieving Results;

• Productive Working Relationships;

• Personal Drive and Integrity;

• Communication with Influence; and

• Demonstrated skills and experience.





Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at Careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.





ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



