Careers with ASIO

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things – they are our most important asset.





ASIO has a vacancy for a Senior Executive Band 2 leader with the skills and experience to take forward its ambitious information and communication technology agenda. We invite applications from people with the following attributes:





• Ability to lead and uplift ASIO's enterprise Information Communication Technology and Data Science capabilities to enhance operational outcomes;

• Exceptional communication skills to drive your team and engage with critical stakeholders across the organisation to deliver against ASIO's mission critical outcomes;

• Experience in the direction, planning and delivery of high quality enterprise technology and data capabilities and services in support of business outcomes, and aligned to the adoption of future technology development and innovations;

• Proven ability to deliver results in a dynamic, high-pressure and challenging environment;

• Ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships across national and international agencies and the Australian Technology Industry and make decisions in the best interests of ASIO as a whole; and

• Appreciation of the legal and governance frameworks that govern ASIO operations.





You will form part of the Senior Leadership team, where you will work closely with the Director-General and Executive to deliver outcomes consistent with the Organisation's practices and values.





ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are tradespeople, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.





Eligibility





To be eligible for the role, you must:

• Be an Australian citizen

• Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





Remuneration





An attractive executive salary plus vehicle allowance and superannuation will be available to the successful applicant.





Employment Conditions





Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Benefits





ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance.

• Employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent.

• Four weeks annual leave per year.

• A variety of leave options.

• Flexible working arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance.

• Seven employee led Diversity and Inclusion networks.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principals and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Closing date and time

Sunday 8 August 2021, 11.59pm AEST.





How to apply





Click on “Apply Online” to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A succinct statement of claims up to 1,000 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the SES Band 2 level, including clearly demonstrating your leadership experience.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length, highlighting relevant leadership experience.





Selection Criteria





In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of performance and success. Please address your application against the criteria and your proven technical experience and leadership.





Please note: It is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.





Shape Strategic thinking

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

Inspires a sense of purpose and direction

Strategic focus

Ability to recognise opportunities, harness information

Shows judgement, intelligence and common sense

Makes decisions with available information





Achieve results

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

Builds organisational capability and responsiveness

Professional expertise

Implements and steers change

Ability to deal with uncertainty

Ensures closure and delivery of results





Exemplify Personal Drive and Integrity

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

Professionalism and probity

Engages with risk and shows personal courage

Commits to action

Displays resilience

Demonstrate self-awareness

Commitment to personal development





Cultivate Productive Working Relationships

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

Nurtures internal and external relationships

Facilitates co-operation and partnerships

Values differences and diversity

Guides, mentors and develops people





Communicate with Influence

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

Communicates clearly

Listens, understands and adapts to different audiences

Negotiates persuasively





Promote a Security Culture

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

Shaping security solutions

Identifies security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO





Enquiries:

Beaumont&Beaumont has been engaged by ASIO to assist with this recruitment process.





If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact Jonathan Beaumont, Director on

02 6126 4500. All enquiries will be held in the strictest confidence.











