Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you a Psychologist looking to apply your skills in a unique way? Do you want a role that meaningfully contributes to something greater? Have you considered working for the nation's security service?

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.

Our roles make a difference and contribute to something to something bigger than just a bottom line.

We are currently recruiting Psychologist at the AE6 level with qualifications in Clinical, Forensic and Organisational psychology to join our team. Our team delivers a range of psychological services including psychological assessments and advice in the recruitment of applicants to ASIO, assessment and management of personnel security risk, staff counselling and training delivery, this is an opportunity for highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient individuals to develop their career within a dynamic and supportive environment.

As a psychologist within ASIO you will deliver psychological services using your assessment and intervention skills, and psychological risk knowledge. You will be collaborative in your approach and able to demonstrate excellent ethical boundaries, sound judgement, effective communication, adaptability and the ability to build effective relationships. Some domestic travel may be required.

Role Responsibilities

As an AE6 level Psychologist, your role will include but may not be limited to:

- performing a range of psychological assessments;

- providing a range of psychological advice to the Organisation in support of recruitment and management of staff;

- providing staff counselling;

- supporting the development and delivery of training programs;

- building the development and delivery of training programs;

- providing other services and specialist input to stakeholders on psychological issues; and

- undertaking research and projects.

Key attributes

Successful candidates will possess:

- demonstrated experience in conducting psychological assessments using case formulation methodology;

- demonstrated training and experience in the clinical assessment, formulation and treatment of mental disorders;

- demonstrated ability to communicate psychological opinions and advice in support of Organisational functions;

- demonstrated knowledge and skills to effectively manage staff;

- strong ethical boundaries and well-developed problem-solving skills;

- strong communication and interpersonal skills both verbal and written; and

- well-developed collaboration skills and a demonstrated ability to work well in teams.

Essential Qualifications

- general registration as a psychologist (unconditional) with the Psychology Board of Australia (PsyBA);

- Master's degree or equivalent in Clinical, Forensic or Organisational Psychology;

- 2 years post-registration experience; and

- eligibility for membership with the Australian Psychological Society.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

- a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

- employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

- a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

- flexible working hours / arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available);

- seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

- study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

- access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

In addition to your salary, remuneration also includes ongoing professional development, payment of professional registration fees and Australian Psychological Society (APS) membership. You may be eligible for additional allowances under the ASIO Psychologist Incentive Scheme.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

- an Australian citizen; and

- assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible and candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Location

Positions are preferably Canberra based. Adelaide and Sydney locations may be considered, dependent on candidate suitability.

Employment Conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Closing date and time

Monday 6 September, 11:59 AEST

How to apply

Click on 'Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

- a statement of claims, of no more than 800 word against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and

- an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo carious selection stages.

ASIO hold all employment applications in the strictest of confidence, It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the roles and responsibilities, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

- Strategic Thinking;

- Achieving Results'

- Productive Working Relationships;

- Personal Drive and Integrity;

- Communication with Influence;

- Demonstrated skills and experience to the Key Attributes; and

- Essential qualifications.

Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.