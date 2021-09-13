Careers with ASIO

Job type: Business & Corporate Services Location: Canberra Category: Ongoing - Permanent Job reference: 01720212022 Salary: $78,024 - $83,721 Closing date: 13-Sep-2021 Description: The Opportunity

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things.

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are tradespeople, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.



Role Responsibilities

The Intelligence Response Centre (IRC) is responsible for monitoring, alerting and reporting rapidly unfolding domestic and international security-related incidents during ASIO's out-of-hours operations. IRC staff operate within rotating 24/7 shift teams to provide ASIO with an intelligence first responder capability, including a central safety response function for employees undertaking field-based duties.

IRC works closely with all functional areas across ASIO's enterprise and with Australian government partner agencies to ensure timely and accurate advice can be provided on emerging security-related incidents and events.

This role requires officers to undertake shift work. Arrangements cover a mix of day, night, weekend and public holiday shifts. Shift work positions attract a salary loading, with rosters providing a regular pattern of work that allows members to balance their work with other priorities.



Key Attributes

Officers need to have a strong client focus to identify, understand and manage requirements. Analytical, research, and liaison skills are desirable; however, training will be provided to develop these capabilities.

We invite applications from people with the following attributes:

- strong client focus; - highly developed interpersonal and communication skills; - ability to work effectively in teams; - ability to be successfully trained in identifying and mitigating risk; - ability to make sound judgments, under supervision, on time-sensitive issues; and - an ability to learn and build proficiency across different IT systems and software platforms.



Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including: - a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance; - employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent; - a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave; - flexible working hours / arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please not: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available); - seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks; - study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and - access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).



Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be: - an Australian citizen; and - assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Location

Positions are Canberra based.

Employment Conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Closing date and time

Monday 13 September 2021, 11:59pm AEST

How to apply

Click on 'Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following: - a statement of claims up to 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and - an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages. Interviews are anticipated to occur in late October 2021. We ask that candidates make themselves available over that time.

Suitable candidates will require a Positive Vetting security clearance to work for ASIO. The clearance process is intrusive and lengthy and requires a range of personal information and documents, a psychological assessment and clearance suitability interview. Candidates are expected to respond promptly to requests for information and fully participate in the clearance process, which make take up tp six months.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.



Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relations to the criteria below:

- Strategic Thinking; - Achieves Results; - Productive Working Relationships; - Personal Drive and Integrity; - Communicates with Influence; and - Demonstrated skills and experience.

Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.







