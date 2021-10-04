Careers with ASIO





Are you seeking a career with an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?





The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things.





ASIO is seeking to fill a number of entry level analytical roles at the AE5 level. These Assessor positions will be located across various Security Assessment and Leads Assessment roles. The assessor role can be the beginning of a rewarding analytical career, providing experience and training that opens a pathway to more senior intelligence analytical positions.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.









Role Responsibilities





Assessors provide a critical capability to ASIO and directly contribute to ASIO's mission. As an ASIO Assessor you will strive to achieve best practice in the delivery of unique intelligence advice to Government in support of ASIO's mission. You will support ASIO's core vision and purpose - to protect Australia from violent, clandestine and deceptive efforts to harm its people and undermine its sovereignty.





A role as an ASIO Assessor could see you triaging and assessing time sensitive lead information from multiple sources; supporting Government decision making through provision of Security Assessments; or responding to time critical threats as they arise. You will be engaging widely, internally and externally, and operating in a complex security environment to deliver rigorous, defensible intelligence assessments.





- The role of an AE5 Leads Assessor is to triage and assess the stream of incoming threat information, assisting in determining its relevance to security and providing timely intelligence assessments to internal and external partners.





- The role of an AE5 Security Assessor is to conduct security assessments for visas, citizenship, secure access and special events. An AE5 Security Assessor will assist in determining whether an applicant poses a threat to Australia's national security should they be granted such access.





In both roles, you will be part of a team delivering high quality intelligence assessment outcomes to internal and external clients. You will build relationships with external partners, including the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency; as well as a range of other government agencies and industry partners.









Key Attributes





We invite applications from people with the following attributes:





- The ability to manage competing priorities and progress assigned work both individually and as part of a team;

- Commitment to achieving high quality outcomes in a high-volume dynamic and high tempo environment;

- Ability to work as part of a collaborative team;

- Good judgement and strong interpersonal skills;

- Excellent attention to detail;

- Strong oral and written communication skills; and

- Ability to learn and building proficiency across different IT systems and software platforms.





High level analytical, research, and liaison skills are desirable; however, training will be provided.







Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including: - a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance; - employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent; - a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave; - flexible working hours / arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please not: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available); - seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks; - study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and - access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).







Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be: - an Australian citizen; and - assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.



Location

These positions are located in Canberra only.









How to apply

Click on 'Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following: - a statement of claims up to 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and - an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.



Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relations to the criteria below:

- Strategic Thinking; - Achieves Results; - Productive Working Relationships; - Personal Drive and Integrity; - Communicates with Influence; and - Demonstrated skills and experience.





Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.









Closing date and time

Monday 4 October 2021, 11:59pm AEST









Employment Conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.









Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.







More information





For more information about ASIO, please visit: www.asio.gov.au











