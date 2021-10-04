Careers with ASIO

Job type: Business & Corporate Services Location: Canberra,Adelaide,Brisbane,Melbourne,Perth,Sydney Category: Ongoing - Permanent Job reference: 01920212022 Salary: $85,624 - $91,913 Closing date: 04-Oct-2021 Description: The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career with an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

ASIO is currently looking to fill various administrative positions throughout the Organisation at the AE5 (APS5) level.



Role Responsibilities

As an AE5 level ASIO member, working in an administrative position, you will have well-developed communication skills and integrity, a demonstrated ability to work with staff of all levels, sound judgement and a proven ability to manage competing priorities.

These roles involve working closely with all functional areas across ASIO's enterprise as well as Australian government partner agencies to ensure timely and accurate advice can be provided on emerging security- related incidents and events.



Key Attributes

We invite applications from people with the following attributes:

- A strong client focus; - Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills; - Demonstrated ability to work effectively in, and across teams; - A well-developed attention to detail; - The ability to make sound judgments, under supervision, on time-sensitive issues; and - An ability to learn and build proficiency across different IT systems and software platforms.



Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including: - a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance; - employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent; - a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave; - flexible working hours / arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please not: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available); - seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks; - study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and - access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).



Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be: - an Australian citizen; and - assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.



Location

Positions are located in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth.



How to apply

Click on 'Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following: - a statement of claims, no more than two pages, against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and - an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.



Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relations to the criteria below:

- Strategic Thinking; - Achieves Results; - Productive Working Relationships; - Personal Drive and Integrity; - Communicates with Influence; and - Demonstrated skills and experience.

Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.



Closing date and time

Monday 4 October 2021, 11:59pm AEST



Employment Conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.



Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



More information

For more information about ASIO, please visit: www.asio.gov.au





Attached position files: No File Attached