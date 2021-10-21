Careers with ASIO

The opportunity

Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

ASIO provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in this mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Our people are our most important assets; they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things.

ASIO is seeking to fill two leadership positions within our Enterprise Risk and Governance directorate to help manage and coordinate ASIO's corporate governance functions, including the enterprise risk framework and the business continuity framework. These positions play a key role in ensuring ASIO is compliant with requirements under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013 and the Commonwealth Risk Management Policy.

Role responsibilities

As an Assistant Director in Enterprise Risk and Governance in ASIO, your duties may include:

• Coordinating and synthesising input into ASIO's governance frameworks, including enterprise risk management and business continuity frameworks

• Providing regular reports to senior decision makers, including ASIO's Executive Committee and Audit and Risk Committee

• Facilitating reviews of governance frameworks, with a focus on process improvement and demonstrating accountability

• Providing secretariat support to corporate committees

As a Director in Enterprise Risk and Governance in ASIO, in addition to the above , your duties may include:

• Leading the design of new governance frameworks and supporting procedures

• Coordinating engagement with senior stakeholders on enterprise risk, including through table top exercise.

Key attributes

We invite applications from candidates with the following attributes:

• Strong critical thinking skills to evaluate the effectiveness of governance frameworks and supporting processes

• Strong stakeholder liaison skills, including an ability to clearly explain requirements and coordinate stakeholder input into corporate governance processes

• Strong writing and analysis skills, including the ability to synthesise complex information into succinct advice

• The ability to prioritise and manage workloads

In addition to the above, for AEE2 candidates:

• Proven ability to successfully lead and manage, including demonstrated ability to balance competing priorities and exercise sound judgement

• Demonstrated experience in enterprise risk management, business continuity and governance functions

• Resilience and personal accountability for the quality of advice and delivery of results

• The ability to build and maintain relationships with a network of stakeholders internally and externally

Prior experience or expertise in corporate risk and governance functions, including a strong understanding of requirements under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013 and the Commonwealth Risk Management Policy is highly desirable.

Qualifications

Formal qualifications in either risk management or business continuity management are desirable but not essential.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours / arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen; and

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Location

Positions are based in Canberra.

How to apply

Click on 'Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• a succinct statement of claims up to 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Selection Criteria

Referring to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and considering the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking;

• Achieving Results;

• Productive Working Relationships;

• Personal Drive and Integrity;

• Communication with Influence; and

• Demonstrated skills and experience.

Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.

Closing date and time

Thursday 21 October, 5.00pm AEST

Employment Conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.







