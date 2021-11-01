Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career within an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate Project Managers to join our team.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things. Our roles make a difference and contribute to something bigger than just a bottom line.

Role Responsibilities

As an AEE2 Project Manager in ASIO you will work with considerable independence and be accountable to plan, lead and manage very complex projects across ASIO. You will have extensive experience and comprehensive knowledge of project management and be responsible for project delivery through the project life cycle. You will have specific knowledge relating to the methodology, systems and procedures within the project management discipline, have the ability to translate strategy into operational goals and create a shared sense of purpose within ASIO.

As an AEE2 Project Manager, your role will include but may not be limited to:

• Lead project delivery within a framework of legislation, established principles, work practices and procedures in accordance with ASIO's mission and business objectives.

• Achieve outcomes and progress work, reviewing team and business performance and focus on identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

• Set work tasks aligned with the strategic objectives and communicate expected outcomes.

• Build and maintain relationships with a network of stakeholders internally and externally.

• Manage highly complex work with an integrated workforce.

• Use your people management skills and knowledge to lead a high performing and cohesive team, including to contribute towards ongoing self-improvement and professional development.

Key attributes

Successful candidates will possess:

1. Demonstrated experience leading and managing a multi-disciplinary project team, overseeing all aspects of complex project activities including finance, commercial, technical, risk, schedule, human resources and industry relationships.

2. Demonstrated experience providing strategic advice to senior management, project teams and stakeholders on whole of life considerations.

3. Demonstrated experience reviewing established technical, operational and administrative activities, practices and project management methodologies, including advising on the development of project management best practice and ASIO Corporate initiatives.

4. Demonstrated experience building and sustaining a network of key stakeholders, communicating with influence and negotiating effectively.

5. Demonstrated ability to integrate risk and opportunity management into planning, decision making and priority setting.

6. Demonstrated ability to assess and evaluate project performance against agreed plans then implement strategies to achieve project outcomes and resolve issues.

Qualifications

• Certified Practicing Senior Project Manager (CPSPM) certification with the Australian Institute of Project Management (AIPM) or the ability to achieve certification.

• 5+ years experience as a project manager including running multiple, concurrent projects. Experience within the area of ICT is highly regarded.

• Experience in a variety of project management methodologies (e.g.: PMBOK, PRINCE2, AGILE) and the ability to blend them together in the correct proportions to fit a project or business environment is highly regarded.

• Undergraduate courses in information technology and post graduate courses in project management are well regarded.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

● an Australian citizen; and

● assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace. This includes access to any reasonable adjustment methodology.

Location

This position is based in Canberra.

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting

security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please

note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Closing date and time

Monday 1 November 2021 at 5:00pm AEST.

Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description and classification level you are applying for, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking;

• Achieving Results;

• Productive Working Relationships;

• Personal Drive and Integrity;

• Communication with Influence; and

• Demonstrated skills and experience.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• Advise if you wish to be considered for other levels other than applied for: Yes or No

• A statement of claims, of no more than 1-2 pages (800 words maximum) outlining your skills and experience in relation to the role responsibilities, key attributes and qualifications.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles, and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others, as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.

We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.