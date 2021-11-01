Careers with ASIO

|AEE2 Project Manager
Information Technology
Canberra
Ongoing - Permanent
$137,858 - $163,131
01-Nov-2021
The Opportunity
Are you seeking a career within an intelligence agency where
you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is
seeking applications from experienced and passionate Project Managers to join
our team.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) provides advice to the Australian Government to protect Australia, its people and its interests in today's complex and changing world. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people. Our people are our most important assets, they are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things. Our roles make a difference and contribute to something bigger than just a bottom line.
Role Responsibilities
As an AEE2 Project Manager in ASIO you will work with
considerable independence and be accountable to plan, lead and manage very
complex projects across ASIO. You will have extensive experience and
comprehensive knowledge of project management and be responsible for project
delivery through the project life cycle. You will have specific knowledge
relating to the methodology, systems and procedures within the project
management discipline, have the ability to translate strategy into operational
goals and create a shared sense of purpose within ASIO.
As an AEE2 Project Manager, your role will include but may
not be limited to:
• Lead
project delivery within a framework of legislation, established principles,
work practices and procedures in accordance with ASIO's mission and business
objectives.
• Achieve
outcomes and progress work, reviewing team and business performance and focus
on identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.
• Set work
tasks aligned with the strategic objectives and communicate expected outcomes.
• Build and
maintain relationships with a network of stakeholders internally and
externally.
• Manage
highly complex work with an integrated workforce.
• Use your
people management skills and knowledge to lead a high performing and cohesive
team, including to contribute towards ongoing self-improvement and professional
development.
Key attributes
Successful candidates will possess:
1. Demonstrated
experience leading and managing a multi-disciplinary project team, overseeing
all aspects of complex project activities including finance, commercial,
technical, risk, schedule, human resources and industry relationships.
2. Demonstrated
experience providing strategic advice to senior management, project teams and
stakeholders on whole of life considerations.
3. Demonstrated
experience reviewing established technical, operational and administrative
activities, practices and project management methodologies, including advising
on the development of project management best practice and ASIO Corporate
initiatives.
4. Demonstrated
experience building and sustaining a network of key stakeholders, communicating
with influence and negotiating effectively.
5. Demonstrated
ability to integrate risk and opportunity management into planning, decision
making and priority setting.
6. Demonstrated
ability to assess and evaluate project performance against agreed plans then
implement strategies to achieve project outcomes and resolve issues.
Qualifications
• Certified
Practicing Senior Project Manager (CPSPM) certification with the Australian
Institute of Project Management (AIPM) or the ability to achieve certification.
• 5+ years
experience as a project manager including running multiple, concurrent
projects. Experience within the area of ICT is highly regarded.
• Experience
in a variety of project management methodologies (e.g.: PMBOK, PRINCE2, AGILE)
and the ability to blend them together in the correct proportions to fit a
project or business environment is highly regarded.
• Undergraduate
courses in information technology and post graduate courses in project
management are well regarded.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must be:
● an
Australian citizen; and
● assessed
as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.
ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace. This includes access to any reasonable
adjustment methodology.
Location
This position is based in Canberra.
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• a
competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a
Positive Vetting
security clearance;
• employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• a variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• flexible
working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance
(please
note: due to our unique working environment, work from home
options are not available);
• seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• study
assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education;
and
• access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Closing date and time
Monday 1 November 2021 at 5:00pm AEST.
Selection Criteria
With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework
(available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position
description and classification level you are applying for, demonstrate what you
bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:
• Strategic
Thinking;
• Achieving
Results;
• Productive
Working Relationships;
• Personal
Drive and Integrity;
• Communication
with Influence; and
• Demonstrated
skills and experience.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• Advise if
you wish to be considered for other levels other than applied for: Yes or No
• A
statement of claims, of no more than 1-2 pages (800 words maximum) outlining
your skills and experience in relation to the role responsibilities, key
attributes and qualifications.
• An
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.
All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are
based on merit principles, and candidates must be prepared to undergo various
selection stages.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others, as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Enquiries
If you require further information after reading the
selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au
or phone 02 6257 4916.
We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In
accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will
not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
