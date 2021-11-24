Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career within an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate electronic and/or physical security experts to join our T4 team.





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





Role Responsibilities

As a Senior Technical Specialist – Protective Security in ASIO's T4, you will be part of a team working under broad direction to undertake complex technical projects. You will have experience working with, or a comprehensive knowledge of electronics, particularly in the context of physical security applications, and be responsible for the autonomous evaluation of both electronic and mechanical physical security products. Your role will include but may not be limited to:





• Applying your subject matter expertise in conducting vulnerability testing and the high-level technical evaluation of physical security products;

• Producing high-level technical reports;

• Using your technical knowledge and high-level writing skills to develop pragmatic technical advice and guidance documents;

• Developing new, and reviewing existing, physical security policy documentation for use by a variety of Australian Government stakeholders;

• Building and maintaining productive working relationships with stakeholders within ASIO, industry, Australian Government, and the broader international intelligence community;

• Providing physical security advice and guidance to stakeholders, both inside and outside ASIO, including through the development and delivery of educational programme's and awareness material; and,

• Being flexible and creative when undertaking special projects that relate to high-level technical security problems.





Key attributes

We have scope to consider a range of technical backgrounds to suit the needs of the team. Successful candidates will possess some, but not necessarily all, of the below:





• A strong understanding of the interaction between electronics and physical security, including but not limited to, Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) and Security Alarm Systems (SAS).

• High level writing and oral communication skills, and the proficient use of MS Office products.

• Experience working with mechanical or electromechanical security products, including keying systems, combination locks, and security containers or safes.

• The ability to consider and evaluate a physical security problem through a wide variety of perspectives.

• A working understanding of information technology (IT) networks, cyber-security principles, encryption techniques, and their vulnerabilities.

• A working understanding of Radio Frequency (RF) shielding technology.

• Well-developed presentation skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technically sophisticated concepts to non-technical audiences.

• Demonstrated ability to build and sustain stakeholder engagement, using professional oral and written communication, and effective negotiation.





Qualifications

The successful candidate may possess some of the below qualifications or industry experience:





• Trade certificate, qualification, or industry experience in electronics.

• Trade certificate, qualification, or industry experience in the design and/or installation of Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) and/or Security Alarm Systems (SAS).

• Trade qualification and industry experience in locksmithing.

• Undergraduate or post graduate degree in electronic engineering.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) please submit a two page “pitch” (no more than 800 words) demonstrating what technical skills and experience you would bring to the role at the SIEE3 level; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at, 5.00 pm AEST





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.

More information







