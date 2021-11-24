Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate technology leaders to join our team.

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

Role Responsibilities

As a Senior Technical Specialist – Platforms & Infrastructure, you will be part of a team working under broad direction to deliver and maintain ASIO's ICT Infrastructure and Platforms. You will have experience and comprehensive knowledge of ICT Infrastructure principles and practices and be responsible for the development and operation of infrastructure capabilities for the entirety of their lifecycle.

Roles in multiple teams are available including:

• The Desktop Virtualisation team supporting our Citrix based Desktop Virtualisation and Application Delivery Controller\NetScaler solutions and related services.

• The Identity and Access Management team responsible for the delivery and support of ICT solutions built to facilitate the management of identity and access across the enterprise.

• The Windows Desktop and Applications team responsible for delivering effective and secure Microsoft Standard Operating Environments.

Your role may include:

• Providing leadership and mentoring to a team of ICT professionals, within a critical technology portfolio, to ensure ICT systems are implemented, maintained and enhanced to meet organisational requirements and deliver business benefits.

• Identifying, managing and coordinating work packages on a day to day basis and allocating technical resources to meet ASIO's business needs in a timely manner.

• Manage all aspects of the technical capabilities under your responsibility including enhancements, documentation, patches and upgrades.

• Seek out and implement continuous service improvement, champion the adoption of best practices, process automation and ensure appropriate alignment to preferred patterns and architecture.

• Provide input to project submissions and technical documentation in collaboration with architecture, such as technical requirements, proof of concept plans, solution and security architecture documentation.

• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to investigate and implement business and technical solutions and, where required, provide high-level analysis to resolve technical issues.

• Establish and maintain effective working relationships internally and externally including with international counterparts.

• Provide mentoring and support for the personnel within your team to remedy knowledge and skill gaps.

Key attributes

Successful candidates will possess:

• Demonstrated subject matter expertise, including the design, implementation and management of enterprise solutions within their technical field.

• Strong stakeholder (incl. vendor) engagement and collaboration skills effectively used to deliver business outcomes, combined with ‘can-do' attitude and a demonstrated ability to coach, mentor and develop junior staff.

• Demonstrated experience managing multiple streams of work, competing priorities and budget and resource capacity/constraints in accordance with organisational requirements within a security environment.

• A good understanding of technology licensing and Australian Government procurement and contract management practices

• Demonstrated experience contributing to the development of project submissions and solution briefs including planning resources, risk management, schedules and budgets.

Qualifications

Relevant technical certifications (e.g. Citrix, Microsoft, CISSP, VMWare, PMBoK, ITIL etc), Tertiary courses in computer science, information technology and engineering are well regarded but not essential.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) please submit a two page “pitch” (no more than 800 words) demonstrating what technical skills and experience you would bring to the role at the SITEC level; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.

We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



