Careers with ASIO

|Senior Technical Specialist - Platforms and Infrastructure
|
Information Technology
Various
Ongoing - Permanent
05020212022
$120,282 - $134,407
24-Nov-2021
The Opportunity
Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a
difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from
experienced and passionate technology leaders to join our team.
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people
who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
Role Responsibilities
As a Senior Technical Specialist – Platforms &
Infrastructure, you will be part of a team working under broad direction to
deliver and maintain ASIO's ICT Infrastructure and Platforms. You will have
experience and comprehensive knowledge of ICT Infrastructure principles and
practices and be responsible for the development and operation of
infrastructure capabilities for the entirety of their lifecycle.
Roles in multiple teams are available including:
• The
Desktop Virtualisation team supporting our Citrix based Desktop Virtualisation
and Application Delivery Controller\NetScaler solutions and related services.
• The
Identity and Access Management team responsible for the delivery and support of
ICT solutions built to facilitate the management of identity and access across
the enterprise.
• The
Windows Desktop and Applications team responsible for delivering effective and
secure Microsoft Standard Operating Environments.
Your role may include:
• Providing
leadership and mentoring to a team of ICT professionals, within a critical
technology portfolio, to ensure ICT systems are implemented, maintained and
enhanced to meet organisational requirements and deliver business benefits.
• Identifying,
managing and coordinating work packages on a day to day basis and allocating
technical resources to meet ASIO's business needs in a timely manner.
• Manage
all aspects of the technical capabilities under your responsibility including
enhancements, documentation, patches and upgrades.
• Seek out
and implement continuous service improvement, champion the adoption of best
practices, process automation and ensure appropriate alignment to preferred
patterns and architecture.
• Provide
input to project submissions and technical documentation in collaboration with
architecture, such as technical requirements, proof of concept plans, solution
and security architecture documentation.
• Collaborate
with internal and external stakeholders to investigate and implement business
and technical solutions and, where required, provide high-level analysis to
resolve technical issues.
• Establish
and maintain effective working relationships internally and externally
including with international counterparts.
• Provide
mentoring and support for the personnel within your team to remedy knowledge
and skill gaps.
Key attributes
Successful candidates will possess:
• Demonstrated
subject matter expertise, including the design, implementation and management
of enterprise solutions within their technical field.
• Strong
stakeholder (incl. vendor) engagement and collaboration skills effectively used
to deliver business outcomes, combined with ‘can-do' attitude and a
demonstrated ability to coach, mentor and develop junior staff.
• Demonstrated
experience managing multiple streams of work, competing priorities and budget
and resource capacity/constraints in accordance with organisational
requirements within a security environment.
• A good
understanding of technology licensing and Australian Government procurement and
contract management practices
• Demonstrated
experience contributing to the development of project submissions and solution
briefs including planning resources, risk management, schedules and budgets.
Qualifications
Relevant technical certifications (e.g. Citrix, Microsoft,
CISSP, VMWare, PMBoK, ITIL etc), Tertiary courses in computer science,
information technology and engineering are well regarded but not essential.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;
• employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• a variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• flexible
working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance
(please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are
generally not available);
• seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• study
assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education;
and
• access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must be:
• an
Australian citizen.
• assessed
as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.
ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation,
ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres
Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• With
reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers
page) please submit a two page “pitch” (no more than 800 words) demonstrating
what technical skills and experience you would bring to the role at the SITEC
level; and
• an
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.
All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are
based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various
selection stages.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Closing date and time
Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Enquiries
If you require further information after reading the
selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au
or phone 02 6257 4916.
We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will
notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of
the selection process.
No File Attached
|