Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate technology leaders to join our team.





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





Role Responsibilities

As a Senior Technical Specialist – Application Support you will join an established team providing application deployment, maintenance and support services to enable ASIO's mission.





The role includes:

• Deploying, configuring and maintaining a range of Commercial-off-the-Shelf, Government-off-the-Shelf and custom applications including analytic, corporate and workflow tools.

• Defining and implementing changes and enhancements to ensure reliable, performant delivery and operation of applications.

• Informing ASIO's technology decisions relating to the lifecycle of applications, including adoption of new offerings, techniques and methodologies.

• Preparing and maintaining procedures and documentation for applications support.

• Supporting users and stakeholders that have a range of technical experience in applying technology to aid in achieving outcomes within their role.

• Providing occasional out-of-hours on call support as part of a broader support team (approx. 1 week every 2 months).

• Advising on and managing application security, licensing, upgrades, backups, availability and disaster recovery.

• Liaising with external vendors on configuration, incident and problem resolution.

• Providing mentoring to staff members across the team.





Key attributes

The ideal candidate will have experience in:

• working in an application support team;

• managing applications running in a Windows Server and/or Linux environments along with troubleshooting experience;

• Python, Powershell or other relevant scripting languages; and

• ICT concepts such as networking and server management.

Experience in one or more of the following (or similar applications/technology) will be well regarded:

• Frontier Software – HR21;

• Objective ECM;

• Palantir Gotham;

• Tableau;

• ESRI ArcGIS;

• Atlassian Jira, Confluence;

• Microsoft SharePoint;

• Technology One - Finance One;

• Applications hosted on AWS, Azure or other cloud providers;

• DevOps tooling and integration for applications; and/or

• Containerisation technologies, particularly Docker and orchestrators such as Kubernetes;





Qualifications

Qualifications in related Information Technology disciplines are well regarded but not essential.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) please submit a two page “pitch” (no more than 800 words) demonstrating what technical skills and experience you would bring to the role at the SITEC level; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November at 5:00 pm AEDT





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



