Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity
Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a
difference to the security of Australia?
ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate
technology leaders to join our team and lead a number of technical teams across
our organisation.
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people
who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
Role Responsibilities
ASIO is looking to fill a number of Technology and Data Team
Lead positions across the following areas:
• Server
Infrastructure & Platform Services – providing the Organisation's corporate
capability to deliver enterprise scale services such as Exchange,
containerisation, Linux and Windows SOE's, Active Directory, automation,
monitoring and hosting of application services.
• Software Development
& Operations – developing and maintaining software capabilities with
responsibility for the lifecycle of analytic, forensic and corporate software
capabilities.
• Service
Improvement & Communications - delivering continual service improvement and
the Organisation's Change and Incident Management Framework and associated
capabilities.
• Data
Engineering - developing and maintaining data engineering solutions and
delivery of data pipelines for the entirety of their lifecycle.
• Communications
Centre – the 24/7 transmission of information between ASIO and other domestic
government and foreign intelligence agencies
In these roles you will:
• Lead a
team of technology specialists.
• Seek out
and implement continuous improvement, champion the adoption of good practices
and ensure appropriate alignment to preferred patterns and architecture.
• Be
accountable for maintaining a high standard in technical outcomes and advice.
• Drive the
delivery of outcomes by collaborating and communicating with all relevant
stakeholders.
• Establish
and maintain effective working relationships internally and externally,
including with international counterparts.
• Manage
all aspects of ICT assets under your responsibility including budget,
licensing, procurement and contracts.
• Provide
mentoring and support for the personnel within your team.
Key attributes
Successful candidates will possess a significant proportion
of the relevant attributes below:
• Demonstrated
ability to lead and manage a technical or service delivery team.
• Demonstrated
experience with engineering and operational practices and processes which
enable incremental improvement, frequent delivery and constant feedback loops.
• Demonstrated
experience managing multiple streams of work, competing priorities and budget
and resource capacity/constraints in accordance with organisational
requirements within a security environment.
• Demonstrated
ability to work closely with stakeholders, including external Managed Service
Providers.
• Understanding
of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework
(desirable).
• Familiarity
with software development, software testing and/or software operations
(desirable).
Qualifications
Desirable qualifications or certifications include:
• Tertiary
qualifications in Computer Science, Data engineering, Data science, Information
Technology, or Engineering.
• Industry
certifications in Citrix, Microsoft, CISSP, VMWare, PMBoK, ITIL Foundation,
Practitioner, Intermediate, Expert or Masters, Service Management, Project
Management.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;
• employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• a variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• flexible
working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance
(please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are
generally not available);
• seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• study
assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education;
and
• access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must be:
• an
Australian citizen.
• assessed
as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.
ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• a
succinct statement of claims up to 800 words against the selection criteria,
using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the
requirements; and
• an
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.
All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are
based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various
selection stages.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Selection criteria
Referring to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available
on the ASIO Careers page) and considering the position description, demonstrate
what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:
• Strategic
Thinking
• Achieves
Results
• Productive
Working Relationships
• Personal
Drive and Integrity
• Communicates
with Influence
• Demonstrated
skills and experience.
Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading
of the selection criteria individually in your application.
Closing date and time
Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Enquiries
If you require further information after reading the
selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au
or phone 02 6257 4916.
We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will
notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of
the selection process.
