Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate technology leaders to join our team and lead a number of technical teams across our organisation.

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

Role Responsibilities

ASIO is looking to fill a number of Technology and Data Team Lead positions across the following areas:

• Server Infrastructure & Platform Services – providing the Organisation's corporate capability to deliver enterprise scale services such as Exchange, containerisation, Linux and Windows SOE's, Active Directory, automation, monitoring and hosting of application services.

• Software Development & Operations – developing and maintaining software capabilities with responsibility for the lifecycle of analytic, forensic and corporate software capabilities.

• Service Improvement & Communications - delivering continual service improvement and the Organisation's Change and Incident Management Framework and associated capabilities.

• Data Engineering - developing and maintaining data engineering solutions and delivery of data pipelines for the entirety of their lifecycle.

• Communications Centre – the 24/7 transmission of information between ASIO and other domestic government and foreign intelligence agencies

In these roles you will:

• Lead a team of technology specialists.

• Seek out and implement continuous improvement, champion the adoption of good practices and ensure appropriate alignment to preferred patterns and architecture.

• Be accountable for maintaining a high standard in technical outcomes and advice.

• Drive the delivery of outcomes by collaborating and communicating with all relevant stakeholders.

• Establish and maintain effective working relationships internally and externally, including with international counterparts.

• Manage all aspects of ICT assets under your responsibility including budget, licensing, procurement and contracts.

• Provide mentoring and support for the personnel within your team.

Key attributes

Successful candidates will possess a significant proportion of the relevant attributes below:

• Demonstrated ability to lead and manage a technical or service delivery team.

• Demonstrated experience with engineering and operational practices and processes which enable incremental improvement, frequent delivery and constant feedback loops.

• Demonstrated experience managing multiple streams of work, competing priorities and budget and resource capacity/constraints in accordance with organisational requirements within a security environment.

• Demonstrated ability to work closely with stakeholders, including external Managed Service Providers.

• Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework (desirable).

• Familiarity with software development, software testing and/or software operations (desirable).

Qualifications

Desirable qualifications or certifications include:

• Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science, Data engineering, Data science, Information Technology, or Engineering.

• Industry certifications in Citrix, Microsoft, CISSP, VMWare, PMBoK, ITIL Foundation, Practitioner, Intermediate, Expert or Masters, Service Management, Project Management.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• a succinct statement of claims up to 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Selection criteria

Referring to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and considering the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking

• Achieves Results

• Productive Working Relationships

• Personal Drive and Integrity

• Communicates with Influence

• Demonstrated skills and experience.

Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.

Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.

We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.