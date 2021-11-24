Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate technology leaders to join our team.





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





Role Responsibilities

You will drive and manage capabilities that capture and deliver lawful Telecommunications Interception (TI) product in accordance with legislative requirements, standards and specifications.





The duties of the role include:

• Manage the development, implementation and maintenance of strategic or interim lawful interception capabilities.

• Provide technical leadership for the development of ASIO's interception and data request systems.

• Liaise with domestic and international:

o Carrier/Carriage Service Providers (C/CSPs),

o Interception Agencies (agencies) (mostly law enforcement),

o Commercial providers (communications equipment and software vendors), and

o Internal stakeholders.

• Regular testing of lawful interception and delivery systems. Analysing IP captures and performing protocol analysis and network-level problem-solving.

• Providing level 2 and 3 support for TI connections, collection, product assurance systems, data request and CLOUD Act data.

• Contribute to the provision of technical telecommunications SME advice to internal and external stakeholders, including for the provision of policy and process development.

• Contribute to the development of TI standards and specifications within Australia.





Key attributes

Experience, background or understanding of ANY of the following would be highly regarded:

• Demonstrated experience in Telecommunications technologies;

• Demonstrated experience with carrier networks and/or interception systems;

• Demonstrated experience in delivering capability projects;

• Experience in NiFi and cloud technologies;

• Understanding in any of the following:

o IP Networks (architecture, systems and related protocols),

o Architecture of mobile telephony networks, including SMS, GPRS and LTE, or

o Carrier-level VoIP implementations.

• Previous exposure to European Telecommunications Standards Institute specifications.





Qualifications

Desirable technical qualifications and/or experience include:

• Tertiary qualifications in:

o Electrical/Electronic/Telecommunications Engineering;

o Computer Science; or

o Information Technology.

• Telecommunications Certifications; or

• Industry experience in a C/CSP network engineering environment.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) please submit a two page “pitch” (no more than 800 words) demonstrating what technical skills and experience you would bring to the role at the SITEC level; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT





Location

Positions available in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



