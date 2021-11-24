Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

Role Responsibilities

ASIO manages a variety of information in both digital and hard copy formats. We are seeking self-motivated individuals with a commitment to excellent Information Management practices, to manage ASIO's information through the provision of advice and development of continuous improvement in support of ASIO's management of Information.

As an AE6 Information/Records Management officer in ASIO your role will include:

• Leading the enhancement of corporate culture that supports excellence in information governance and effective management of corporate records;

• Interpret and apply agency specific and whole of government information management requirements;

• Contribute to the improvement and development of ASIO information management practices;

• Highly developed interpersonal and oral skills;

• Prepare correspondence and conduct liaison with the Government agencies; and

• Draft advice for the Senior Executive of ASIO.

Key attributes

Successful candidates will possess:

• Demonstrated experience implementing best practice information management practice and standards;

• Aptitude and adaptability in the use of different technologies;

• Demonstrated ability to lead others;

• Demonstrated ability to interpret and apply legislation;

• Strong analytical skills, lateral thinking and attention to detail;

• Ability to make and justify decisions in a rational and reasoned manner; and

• Demonstrated persistence with difficult tasks and the ability to work with limited direction.

Required qualifications

Formal qualifications from a recognised tertiary institution or demonstrated equivalent skills and experience in Information/Records Management.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Location

These positions are located in Sydney and Canberra.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A statement of claims, of no more than 1-2 pages (800 words maximum) outlining your skills and experience for the role you are applying for; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Selection criteria

Referring to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and considering the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking

• Achieves Results

• Productive Working Relationships

• Personal Drive and Integrity

• Communicates with Influence

• Demonstrated skills and experience.

Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.

Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.

We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.