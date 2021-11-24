Careers with ASIO

|AE6 Information/Records Management Officer
Business & Corporate Services
Various
Ongoing - Permanent
05920212022
$94,632 - $106,629
24-Nov-2021
The Opportunity
Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you
can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people
who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
Role Responsibilities
ASIO manages a variety of information in both digital and
hard copy formats. We are seeking self-motivated individuals with a commitment
to excellent Information Management practices, to manage ASIO's information
through the provision of advice and development of continuous improvement in
support of ASIO's management of Information.
As an AE6 Information/Records Management officer in ASIO
your role will include:
• Leading
the enhancement of corporate culture that supports excellence in information
governance and effective management of corporate records;
• Interpret
and apply agency specific and whole of government information management
requirements;
• Contribute
to the improvement and development of ASIO information management practices;
• Highly
developed interpersonal and oral skills;
• Prepare
correspondence and conduct liaison with the Government agencies; and
• Draft
advice for the Senior Executive of ASIO.
Key attributes
Successful candidates will possess:
• Demonstrated
experience implementing best practice information management practice and
standards;
• Aptitude
and adaptability in the use of different technologies;
• Demonstrated
ability to lead others;
• Demonstrated
ability to interpret and apply legislation;
• Strong
analytical skills, lateral thinking and attention to detail;
• Ability
to make and justify decisions in a rational and reasoned manner; and
• Demonstrated
persistence with difficult tasks and the ability to work with limited
direction.
Required qualifications
Formal qualifications from a recognised tertiary institution
or demonstrated equivalent skills and experience in Information/Records
Management.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;
• employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• a variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• flexible
working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance
(please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are
generally not available);
• seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• study
assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education;
and
• access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must be:
• an
Australian citizen.
• assessed
as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.
ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
Location
These positions are located in Sydney and Canberra.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• A
statement of claims, of no more than 1-2 pages (800 words maximum) outlining
your skills and experience for the role you are applying for; and
• an
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.
All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are
based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various
selection stages.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Selection criteria
Referring to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available
on the ASIO Careers page) and considering the position description, demonstrate
what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:
• Strategic
Thinking
• Achieves
Results
• Productive
Working Relationships
• Personal
Drive and Integrity
• Communicates
with Influence
• Demonstrated
skills and experience.
Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading
of the selection criteria individually in your application.
Closing date and time
Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Enquiries
If you require further information after reading the
selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au
or phone 02 6257 4916.
We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will
notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of
the selection process.
