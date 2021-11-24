Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia? ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate technology leaders to join our team.





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





Role Responsibilities

As a Senior Technical Specialist – Machine Learning you will join an established team responsible for the investigation, development, deployment and operation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions in ASIO. You will be focused on making use of contemporary advances in the field of Deep Learning to improve ASIO's ability to deliver on its mission.

You will provide a leading contribution in at least one of the following areas:

• Development and testing of AI techniques for use on ASIO's data holdings.

• Software and platform engineering to ensure reliable, performant delivery and operation of AI solutions.

• Supporting high-performance computing infrastructure which includes design, delivery and operations activities.





The role includes:

• Providing advice and mentoring to staff members across the team and wider organisation.

• Researching, learning and applying new AI/ML technologies and having a willingness to experiment and give things a go.

• Communicating complex concepts to stakeholders that have a range of technical experience.

• Possible line management of a small group of technical specialists.





Key attributes

Successful candidates will have experience in:

• the use and management of Linux development environments;

• the Python programming language; and

• containerisation technologies, particularly Docker and orchestrators such as Kubernetes;





Ideally you will have a foundational understanding in the following areas:

• ICT concepts such as networking and server management.

• Computer science concepts such as algorithm design and complexity analysis.

• Software development concepts such as application design and the use of CI/CD systems.

• Statistics and data analysis.

• Deep Learning and common frameworks such as Pytorch.





Qualifications

Tertiary qualifications or equivalent experience in related fields such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering are well regarded but not essential.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) please submit a two page “pitch” (no more than 800 words) demonstrating what technical skills and experience you would bring to the role at the SITEC level; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



