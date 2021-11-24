Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?





ASIO is seeking applications from experienced and passionate customer service professionals to join our Service Centre team.





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





Role Responsibilities

The Service Centre provides the first point of contact for support to ASIO's Corporate and IT services. The Service Centre is a dynamic environment with a focus on providing support to clients and triaging and escalating requests to relevant support areas.





As an AE6 Service Centre Officer, you will have a confident and approachable manner with excellent communication skills and the ability to build rapport. Your administrative and organisational skills, along with your attention to detail will ensure the Service Centre meets its requirements.





The Service Centre provides the foundational skills required to gain an understanding of the Organisation and to help shape the direction of your career within ASIO.





Your role will include:

• Provide a quality service to customers and resolve specific customer problems in an efficient and courteous manner.

• Provide customers with accurate and relevant information in response to their enquiries via phone, email and in person.

• Support other customer service officers in a wide range of systems, products and services relevant to a customer service centre.

• Conduct operational and administrative tasks within the office to ensure maximum efficiency in service delivery according to quality assurance procedures.

• Mentor and provide support to junior team members

• Support management in the delivery of the service that is provided to the Organisation

• Maintain Service Centre policies and procedures ensuring that they are current with Organisation security and operational requirements.





Competencies associated with this role are:

• Customer Service and Communication skills

• Experience in leading others;

• Well-developed relationship management skills;

• Well-developed independent judgement & decision making;

• Ability to develop policy and provide guidance when interpreting and applying policy and procedure;

• Sound written and oral communication skills;

• Personal resilience; and

• Problem solving experience.





Key attributes

Successful candidates will possess:

• An ability to follow direction, with minimal supervision

• An ability to work autonomously in a fast paced and agile environment

• An aptitude to learn requisite skills through on the job training

• A willingness to work as a team player in order to provide outstanding service delivery to the Organisation

• An ability to mentor, and provide support to, junior team members

• An ability to contribute to the team's strategic direction through process and service delivery improvement





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Location

These positions are located in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A statement of claims, of no more than 1-2 pages (800 words maximum) outlining your skills and experience for the role you are applying for; and

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection criteria

Referring to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and considering the position description, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking

• Achieves Results

• Productive Working Relationships

• Personal Drive and Integrity

• Communicates with Influence

• Demonstrated skills and experience.





Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.





Closing date and time

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 5:00 pm AEDT.





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



