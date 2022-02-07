Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a legal career within an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





Role Responsibilities

The Graduate Lawyer Program (GLP) is aimed at law graduates interested in a career that provides experience across a wide range of legal areas and who want to have a meaningful impact on the delivery of the Organisation's mission. The work ranges from providing real time legal advice on ASIO operations, through to legislative reform, administrative and corporate law advice and litigation. This is a role that will offer a diverse range of opportunities providing foundational training and experience as a government lawyer.





The one-year structured program will expose you to all the different areas of law practiced in ASIO's Legal Services (LS) division. If you have not already completed your practical legal training course for admission to practice in Australia, ASIO will sponsor and support completion of the course as part of the graduate program. The program will offer opportunities to work in interstate for short periods of up to one month.





On successful completion of the program you will be an AE5 ASIO lawyer, (APS5 equivalent) and will be placed in one of the legal specialisation areas such as operations, administrative/corporate law or litigation, to consolidate your legal training. Further opportunities will be provided to move across the division to broaden your legal experience and support ongoing legal professional development.





Key attributes

Preferred candidates will possess the following attributes:





• The ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and consult stakeholders proactively;

• The ability to demonstrate a client focus;

• Established research skills; and

• Excellent written and oral communication skills.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for the program you must meet the following requirements:





• have gained a Bachelor of Laws or a Juris Doctor from an Australian tertiary institution (or a comparable domestic or overseas qualification), completed no more than four years before the program starts;

• be eligible to enrol in a practical legal training course that leads to admission in Australia, eligible for admission in Australia, or admitted to practice in Australia;

• be willing and able to relocate to Canberra (for interstate applicants);

• be an Australian citizen; and.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Location

These positions are located in Canberra.





How to apply

• A statement of claims, of no more than 1-2 pages (800 words maximum) outlining your skills and experience for the role you are applying for.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

• A copy of your transcript of results from your legal qualification.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description and classification level you are applying for, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking;

• Achieving Results;

• Productive Working Relationships;

• Personal Drive and Integrity;

• Communicates with Influence; and

• Demonstrated skills and experience.





Closing date and time

Monday, 7 February 2022 at, 5:00 pm AEDT





Employment conditions

Employment is under the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



