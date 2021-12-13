Careers with ASIO

Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?





ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





The Opportunity

ASIO is seeking to fill the role of Senior Director Surveillance who will be responsible for coordinating, and delivering on, cross-Divisional compliance, executive matters and external engagement.





As part of the Senior Leadership team, successful applicants will work closely with the Executive, SES, external partners and stakeholders to lead and inspire teams to deliver outcomes and champion the Organisation's Values. This includes providing timely and influential information to ASIO's Executive.





Please note: As part of this selection process, a merit pool will be established and may be used to fill similar Senior Director positions over the next 12 months.





Role Responsibilities

As Senior Director Surveillance, you will work closely with the Senior Executive to deliver outcomes for the Organisation.

You will:





• Provide strategic leadership for ASIO's surveillance capability, working with the executive leadership team to execute strategic, operational and change management programs to uplift, nationalise and future-proof capability for increased mission effect.

• Building and maintaining productive working relationships with internal stakeholders, external partners and industry to deliver a national surveillance capability development program.

• Monitor and report on the delivery and effectiveness of the Surveillance Business Plan and other key strategic initiatives, including checking with clients and stakeholders to evaluate results and leading remedial action when required.

• Lead the national coordination of operational liaison for surveillance operations and capability.





Key attributes

We invite applications from candidates with the following attributes:





• Demonstrated ability to lead significant change programs for capability uplift, monitoring progress, risks and evaluation and adjusting plans accordingly.

• Demonstrated experience in leading and managing operational, analytical or technical teams, providing strategic and tactical guidance to deliver outcomes.

• Highly effective work prioritisation skills, including the ability to maintain a forward work program to deliver high quality outcomes across a range of complex and often time critical tasks.

• Highly developed interpersonal, liaison and partnership skills.

• Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, including a strong eye for detail.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must:

• Be an Australian citizen.

• Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO requires the occupant of this role to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Location

This position is located in Canberra. (Location in Sydney or Melbourne may be considered for the right candidate.)





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:





• A succinct statement of claims up to 800 words (no more than two pages) against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the AEE3 level and the responsibilities and attributes of the role, including clearly demonstrating your leadership experience.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length, highlighting relevant leadership experience.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection Criteria

In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of performance and success. Please address your application against the following criteria and your proven leadership and relevant experience.





Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.





Shape Strategic Thinking





Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Inspires a sense of purpose and direction

• Focuses strategically

• Harness information and opportunities

• Shows judgement, intelligence and common sense





Achieve Results





Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Builds organisational capability and responsiveness

• Marshals professional expertise

• Steers and implements change and deals with uncertainty

• Ensures closure and delivery of intended results





Exemplify Personal Drive and Integrity





Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Professionalism and probity

• Engages with risk and shows personal courage

• Commits to action

• Displays resilience

• Demonstrate self-awareness

• Commitment to personal development





Cultivate Productive Working Relationships





Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Nurtures internal and external relationships

• Facilitates co-operation and partnerships

• Values differences and diversity

• Guides, mentors and develops people





Communicate with Influence





Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Communicates clearly

• Listens, understands and adapts to different audiences

• Negotiates persuasively





Promote a Security Culture





Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Shaping security solutions

• Identifies security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO





Closing date and time

Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:00 pm AEDT





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.







