Careers with ASIO

|Senior Director Procurement
|
Leadership in ASIO
Canberra
Ongoing - Permanent
06120212022
$163,131 Plus Vehicle Allowance
13-Dec-2021
Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you
can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people
who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
The Opportunity
ASIO is seeking to fill the role of Senior Director
Procurement to lead and manage ASIO's procurement policy arrangements which
involves identifying and actioning sourcing opportunities with strategic
partners and providing high level advice and support to procurement
exercises.
As part of the Senior Leadership team, successful applicants
will work closely with the Executive, SES, external partners and stakeholders
to lead and inspire teams to deliver outcomes and champion the Organisation's
Values. This includes providing timely and influential information to ASIO's
Executive.
Please note: As part of this selection process, a merit pool
will be established and may be used to fill similar Senior Director positions
over the next 12 months.
Role Responsibilities
As Senior Director Procurement, you will work closely with
the Senior Executive to deliver outcomes for the Organisation. Your role will
include:
• Delivering
on a range of Procurement policy and framework outcomes;
• Ensuring
compliance with government legislation and policy frameworks;
• Managing
a broad range of partnerships across industry, the Home Affairs portfolio and
wider government which support ASIO's procurement activities;
• Representing
the organisation at various internal and government forums; and
• Leading and inspiring Finance and Procurement Branch staff in ensuring the ASIO workforce has access to comprehensive procurement policy and process advice.
Key attributes
We invite applications from candidates with demonstrated
experience in high level Procurement management and who can demonstrate the
following attributes:
• Commitment
to achieving high quality outcomes in a high-volume environment.
• Coordination
of enterprise procurement planning and activities, prioritisation and
governance.
• Provide
advice and assessment of capability risks and opportunities to support decision
making in relation to key projects and programs.
• Excellent
coordination skills and an ability to be adaptive and resilient in developing
and pursing solutions in a deadline driven environment.
• Strong
interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate, collaborate and consult
with staff at all levels, as well as external partners.
• Highly
developed written and verbal communication skills for a range of purposes and
audiences, including high-level technical skills in relation to government
procurement activities.
Qualifications
Preferred: Advanced Diploma in Government (Procurement and
Contracts) or willingness to acquire relevant qualifications.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• a
competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a
Positive Vetting security clearance;
• employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• a variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• flexible
working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance
(please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are
generally not available);
• seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• study assistance,
including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and
• access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must:
• Be an
Australian citizen.
• Be
assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security
clearance.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
Location
This position is located in Canberra.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• A
succinct statement of claims up to 800 words (no more than two pages) against the
selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and
experience meet the requirements for the AEE3 level, including clearly
demonstrating your leadership experience.
• An
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length, highlighting relevant
leadership experience.
All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO
are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo
various selection stages.
ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying.
In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but
will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Selection Criteria
In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of performance and success. Please address your application against the following criteria and your proven leadership and relevant experience.
Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading
of the selection criteria individually in your application.
Shape Strategic Thinking
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Inspires
a sense of purpose and direction
• Focuses
strategically
• Harness
information and opportunities
• Shows judgement, intelligence and common sense
Achieve Results
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Builds
organisational capability and responsiveness
• Marshals
professional expertise
• Steers
and implements change and deals with uncertainty
• Ensures
closure and delivery of intended results
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Professionalism
and probity
• Engages
with risk and shows personal courage
• Commits
to action
• Displays
resilience
• Demonstrate
self-awareness
• Commitment to personal development
Cultivate Productive Working Relationships
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Nurtures
internal and external relationships
• Facilitates
co-operation and partnerships
• Values
differences and diversity
• Guides,
mentors and develops people
Communicate with Influence
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Communicates
clearly
• Listens,
understands and adapts to different audiences
• Negotiates
persuasively
Promote a Security Culture
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Shaping
security solutions
• Identifies
security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO
Closing date and time
Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:00 pm AEDT.
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Enquiries
If you require further information after reading the
selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au
or phone 02 6257 4916.
More information
For more information about ASIO, please visit:
www.asio.gov.au
