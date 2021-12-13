Careers with ASIO

Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

The Opportunity

ASIO is seeking to fill the role of Senior Director Technology and Data who will be responsible for coordinating, and delivering on, cross-Divisional compliance, executive matters and external engagement.

As part of the Senior Leadership team, successful applicants will work closely with the Executive, SES, external partners and stakeholders to lead and inspire teams to deliver outcomes and champion the Organisation's Values. This includes providing timely and influential information to ASIO's Executive.

Please note: As part of this selection process, a merit pool will be established and may be used to fill similar Senior Director positions over the next 12 months.

Role Responsibilities

As Senior Director Technology and Data, you will work closely with the Senior Executive to deliver outcomes for the Organisation. Your role will include:

• Providing strategic leadership in the technology and data capability space, working with the executive leadership team to execute strategic, operational and change management programs.

• Actively seek opportunities to advance goals of the Division and Organisation while building strong working internal and external relationships that drive outcomes and identify any emerging issues or risks.

• Coordinate reporting for senior stakeholders, including conveying complex technology and business information into cohesive messaging linked to strategic objectives and outcomes whilst meeting committee deadlines.

• Develop, monitor and report on metrics that measure the effectiveness of the Technology and Data Business Plan and other key strategic initiatives, including leading corrective action.

• Demonstrate reliance, creativity and effective teamwork in a high-pressure, fast-paced technology environment.

Key attributes

We invite applications from candidates with demonstrated experience in high level Procurement management and who can demonstrate the following attributes:

• Extensive experience in leading and managing technical teams, providing tactical and strategic level guidance to deliver outcomes and a proven ability to develop relationships and work productively with colleagues both inside and outside the agency;

• The ability to understand technical concepts and use that understanding to inform your judgement and decision making;

• Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, including a strong eye for detail;

• Strong interpersonal and liaison skills and the ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders both internal and external;

• Highly effective and flexible work prioritisation skills, including the ability to maintain a forward work program and the ability to coordinate multiple tasks, to strict deadlines; and

• The ability to deliver high quality outcomes across a range of complex an often time critical tasks.

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualifications in technology or management field, OR equivalent experience.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must:

• Be an Australian citizen.

• Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Location

This position is located in Canberra.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A succinct statement of claims up to 800 words (no more than two pages) against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the AEE3 level, including clearly demonstrating your leadership experience.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length, highlighting relevant leadership experience.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Selection Criteria

In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of performance and success. Please address your application against the following criteria and your proven leadership and relevant experience.

Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.

Shape Strategic Thinking

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Inspires a sense of purpose and direction

• Focuses strategically

• Harness information and opportunities

• Shows judgement, intelligence and common sense

Achieve Results

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Builds organisational capability and responsiveness

• Marshals professional expertise

• Steers and implements change and deals with uncertainty

• Ensures closure and delivery of intended results

Exemplify Personal Drive and Integrity

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Professionalism and probity

• Engages with risk and shows personal courage

• Commits to action

• Displays resilience

• Demonstrate self-awareness

• Commitment to personal development

Cultivate Productive Working Relationships

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Nurtures internal and external relationships

• Facilitates co-operation and partnerships

• Values differences and diversity

• Guides, mentors and develops people

Communicate with Influence

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Communicates clearly

• Listens, understands and adapts to different audiences

• Negotiates persuasively

Promote a Security Culture

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Shaping security solutions

• Identifies security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO

Closing date and time

Monday, 13 December, 2021 at, 5:00 pm AEDT.

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.

More information

For more information about ASIO, please visit: www.asio.gov.au