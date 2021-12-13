Careers with ASIO

|Senior Director Technology and Data
Leadership in ASIO
Canberra
Ongoing - Permanent
$163,131 Plus Vehicle Allowance
13-Dec-2021
Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you
can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people
who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
The Opportunity
ASIO is seeking to fill the role of Senior Director
Technology and Data who will be responsible for coordinating, and delivering
on, cross-Divisional compliance, executive matters and external engagement.
As part of the Senior Leadership team, successful applicants
will work closely with the Executive, SES, external partners and stakeholders
to lead and inspire teams to deliver outcomes and champion the Organisation's
Values. This includes providing timely and influential information to ASIO's
Executive.
Please note: As part of this selection process, a merit pool
will be established and may be used to fill similar Senior Director positions
over the next 12 months.
Role Responsibilities
As Senior Director Technology and Data, you will work closely
with the Senior Executive to deliver outcomes for the Organisation. Your role
will include:
• Providing
strategic leadership in the technology and data capability space, working with
the executive leadership team to execute strategic, operational and change
management programs.
• Actively
seek opportunities to advance goals of the Division and Organisation while
building strong working internal and external relationships that drive outcomes
and identify any emerging issues or risks.
• Coordinate
reporting for senior stakeholders, including conveying complex technology and
business information into cohesive messaging linked to strategic objectives and
outcomes whilst meeting committee deadlines.
• Develop,
monitor and report on metrics that measure the effectiveness of the Technology
and Data Business Plan and other key strategic initiatives, including leading
corrective action.
• Demonstrate
reliance, creativity and effective teamwork in a high-pressure, fast-paced
technology environment.
Key attributes
We invite applications from candidates with demonstrated
experience in high level Procurement management and who can demonstrate the
following attributes:
• Extensive
experience in leading and managing technical teams, providing tactical and
strategic level guidance to deliver outcomes and a proven ability to develop
relationships and work productively with colleagues both inside and outside the
agency;
• The
ability to understand technical concepts and use that understanding to inform
your judgement and decision making;
• Exceptional
written and verbal communication skills, including a strong eye for detail;
• Strong
interpersonal and liaison skills and the ability to develop and maintain
relationships with a wide range of stakeholders both internal and external;
• Highly
effective and flexible work prioritisation skills, including the ability to
maintain a forward work program and the ability to coordinate multiple tasks,
to strict deadlines; and
• The
ability to deliver high quality outcomes across a range of complex an often
time critical tasks.
Qualifications
Relevant tertiary qualifications in technology or management
field, OR equivalent experience.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• a
competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a
Positive Vetting security clearance;
• employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• a variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• flexible
working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance
(please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are
generally not available);
• seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• study assistance,
including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and
• access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must:
• Be an
Australian citizen.
• Be
assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security
clearance.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
Location
This position is located in Canberra.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• A
succinct statement of claims up to 800 words (no more than two pages) against the
selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and
experience meet the requirements for the AEE3 level, including clearly
demonstrating your leadership experience.
• An
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length, highlighting relevant
leadership experience.
All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO
are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo
various selection stages.
ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying.
In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but
will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Selection Criteria
In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of
performance and success. Please address your application against the following
criteria and your proven leadership and relevant experience.
Please note: it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.
Shape Strategic Thinking
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Inspires
a sense of purpose and direction
• Focuses
strategically
• Harness
information and opportunities
• Shows
judgement, intelligence and common sense
Achieve Results
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Builds
organisational capability and responsiveness
• Marshals
professional expertise
• Steers
and implements change and deals with uncertainty
• Ensures closure and delivery of intended results
Exemplify Personal Drive and Integrity
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Professionalism
and probity
• Engages
with risk and shows personal courage
• Commits
to action
• Displays
resilience
• Demonstrate
self-awareness
• Commitment
to personal development
Cultivate Productive Working Relationships
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Nurtures
internal and external relationships
• Facilitates
co-operation and partnerships
• Values
differences and diversity
• Guides,
mentors and develops people
Communicate with Influence
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Communicates
clearly
• Listens,
understands and adapts to different audiences
• Negotiates persuasively
Promote a Security Culture
Relevant capabilities and behaviours:
• Shaping
security solutions
• Identifies
security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO
Closing date and time
Monday, 13 December, 2021 at, 5:00 pm AEDT.
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Enquiries
If you require further information after reading the
selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au
or phone 02 6257 4916.
More information
For more information about ASIO, please visit:
www.asio.gov.au
