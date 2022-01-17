Careers with ASIO

|Computer Operations Exploitation Specialists
17-Jan-2022
The Opportunity
Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you
can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)
protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a
complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on
the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary
Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important
asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly
capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community
volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and
nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second
or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and
neurodiverse. We are trades' specialists, technically-minded, corporate and
intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community.
The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
ASIO is looking for a range of talented and passionate techs
to advance our Computer Access Program.
Computer Operations Branch employs a diverse range of technical
specialists for the end-to-end design, development, testing, integration and/or
operational deployment of our Computer Access capabilities for the purposes
described under S25A of the ASIO Act.
Some of the roles we are seeking to fill include:
• Field
operational staff: Responsible for the deployment of ASIO's technical
capabilities in-field to enable overt or covert digital data acquisition.
• Online
operational staff: Responsible for the online deployment of ASIO technical
capabilities in order to achieve digital collection outcomes.
• Digital
forensics specialists: Responsible for the acquisition and analysis of a range
of electronic devices using commercial and bespoke tools in a field, lab or
office environment.
• Software
Engineers: Responsible for the development, testing and integration of bespoke
capabilities tailored to ASIO's unique digital intelligence collection
functions.
• Operational
Infrastructure Engineers: Responsible for the design and implementation of our
secure delivery network and systems in support of ASIO digital intelligence
collection operations.
We currently have vacancies at our technical entry level
ITE2(APS6) up to our senior technical levels SITEB (EL2).
Key Skills
We value life and practical skills/experiences just as highly as formal qualifications and likewise value both breadth and depth of technical knowledge. We provide specialist training to our staff to equip them for their role.
The successful candidates may have experience and/or
qualifications in one or more of the following:
• Ethical
hacking, vulnerability research and/or penetration testing.
• Cyber and
information security concepts and implementation.
• Cellular
(Core and protocol experience) and non-cellular (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and related
ISM) networks.
• Software
and hardware development, testing, integration and/or deployment including
experience in Continuous Integration/Continuous Development and DevOps
concepts.
• Reverse
Engineering (Software and/or Hardware).
• Forensics
– digital, computer, mobile, network and/or malware.
• System,
network & storage administration, design and/or architecture including
cross-domain solutions and concepts.
• Cloud
skills, including system build automation.
At the ITE2 level, knowledge and 2+ years' experience in any
of the above fields with curiosity to learn from subject matter experts and a
willingness teach and mentor junior staff.
At the SITEC level, demonstrated 5+ years' experience in any
of the above fields with a passion to teach and mentor junior staff. Your
critical-thinking skills and ability to join-the-dots will serve you well.
At the SITEB level, demonstrated 7+ years' experience with a
focus on your expert specialist skill in one or strong technical competence in
several of the above fields. You will also need a well-developed strategic
understanding of the technical and security environment and a capacity and
willingness to contribute to the development of those around you and the
broader technical workforce. Your capacity to innovate and your commitment to
influencing your environment will ensure your success.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
• A
competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a
Positive Vetting security clearance;
• Employer
superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;
• A variety
of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;
• Access to
flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life
balance; (Please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home
options are generally not available)
• Seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;
• Study
assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education;
and
• Access to
an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Location
These positions will be based in Canberra, Sydney, and
Melbourne.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must be:
- An Australian citizen; and
- Assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting
security clearance.
This position requires the occupant to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
If you are fully vaccinated (or have received your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination), please confirm this in your application. Supporting evidence is not required to be provided with your application but will be requested during the selection process.
If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or 02 6257 4916 and provide information regarding whether you are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated (such as a medical exemption). Depending on the circumstances, you may not be eligible to be considered for this position.
ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Closing date and time
Monday, 17 January 2022, 5.00pm AEDT
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
• A pitch,
up to 800 words (no more than two pages), outlining your technical experience
using examples to demonstrate what skills/experience you will bring to ASIO;
and
• An
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.
All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO
are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo
various selection stages.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Enquiries
If, after reading the selection documentation, you require
further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at Careers@asio.gov.au or
phone (02) 6257 4916.
ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying.
In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but
will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
