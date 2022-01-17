Careers with ASIO

The Opportunity

Are you seeking a career at an intelligence agency where you can contribute and make a difference to the security of Australia?

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.

ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are trades' specialists, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

ASIO is looking for a range of talented and passionate techs to advance our Computer Access Program. Computer Operations Branch employs a diverse range of technical specialists for the end-to-end design, development, testing, integration and/or operational deployment of our Computer Access capabilities for the purposes described under S25A of the ASIO Act.

Some of the roles we are seeking to fill include:

• Field operational staff: Responsible for the deployment of ASIO's technical capabilities in-field to enable overt or covert digital data acquisition.

• Online operational staff: Responsible for the online deployment of ASIO technical capabilities in order to achieve digital collection outcomes.

• Digital forensics specialists: Responsible for the acquisition and analysis of a range of electronic devices using commercial and bespoke tools in a field, lab or office environment.

• Software Engineers: Responsible for the development, testing and integration of bespoke capabilities tailored to ASIO's unique digital intelligence collection functions.

• Operational Infrastructure Engineers: Responsible for the design and implementation of our secure delivery network and systems in support of ASIO digital intelligence collection operations.

We currently have vacancies at our technical entry level ITE2(APS6) up to our senior technical levels SITEB (EL2).

Key Skills

We value life and practical skills/experiences just as highly as formal qualifications and likewise value both breadth and depth of technical knowledge. We provide specialist training to our staff to equip them for their role.

The successful candidates may have experience and/or qualifications in one or more of the following:

• Ethical hacking, vulnerability research and/or penetration testing.

• Cyber and information security concepts and implementation.

• Cellular (Core and protocol experience) and non-cellular (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and related ISM) networks.

• Software and hardware development, testing, integration and/or deployment including experience in Continuous Integration/Continuous Development and DevOps concepts.

• Reverse Engineering (Software and/or Hardware).

• Forensics – digital, computer, mobile, network and/or malware.

• System, network & storage administration, design and/or architecture including cross-domain solutions and concepts.

• Cloud skills, including system build automation.

At the ITE2 level, knowledge and 2+ years' experience in any of the above fields with curiosity to learn from subject matter experts and a willingness teach and mentor junior staff.

At the SITEC level, demonstrated 5+ years' experience in any of the above fields with a passion to teach and mentor junior staff. Your critical-thinking skills and ability to join-the-dots will serve you well.

At the SITEB level, demonstrated 7+ years' experience with a focus on your expert specialist skill in one or strong technical competence in several of the above fields. You will also need a well-developed strategic understanding of the technical and security environment and a capacity and willingness to contribute to the development of those around you and the broader technical workforce. Your capacity to innovate and your commitment to influencing your environment will ensure your success.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• Employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• A variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• Access to flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance; (Please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available)

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• Access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Location

These positions will be based in Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

- An Australian citizen; and

- Assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

This position requires the occupant to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

If you are fully vaccinated (or have received your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination), please confirm this in your application. Supporting evidence is not required to be provided with your application but will be requested during the selection process.

If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or 02 6257 4916 and provide information regarding whether you are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated (such as a medical exemption). Depending on the circumstances, you may not be eligible to be considered for this position.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Closing date and time

Monday, 17 January 2022, 5.00pm AEDT

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A pitch, up to 800 words (no more than two pages), outlining your technical experience using examples to demonstrate what skills/experience you will bring to ASIO; and

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment at Careers@asio.gov.au or phone (02) 6257 4916.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.



