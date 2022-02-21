Careers with ASIO

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team.





ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.





ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are trades' specialists, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.





Deputy Director-General, Vetting Service Delivery

Due to the changing nature of the national security environment, the Australian Government continues to adapt its personnel security posture to meet the needs of a contemporary and diverse workforce and to protect its most sensitive resources.





Deputy Director-General Vetting Service Delivery will be accountable for implementing a holistic whole-of-government personnel security vetting capability that continues to provide the greatest level of assurance for Top Secret security clearances.





As an integral part of the Senior Leadership team, you will work closely with the Director-General, ASIO Senior Executive, broader Australian Government as well as international and industry partners.





Specifically, you will:





• Operate across diverse workstreams to deliver high quality security vetting outcomes.

• Drive development and subsequent implementation of vetting frameworks utilising best practice from domestic and international personnel security practices.

• Drive continued capability development in contemporary vetting practices, including assessment practices and process improvements, workforce capability development and facilitate ICT system delivery.

• Foster a positive security culture and build personnel security capabilities particularly across the Australian Government.

• Maintain a strong understanding of the national security environment, protective security policy settings and ASIO's strategic objectives to inform and align with current and future Australian Government vetting requirements.





Key attributes

We invite applications from candidates with the following attributes:





• Demonstrated experience in successfully leading multidisciplinary teams to deliver high quality outcomes in a complex and dynamic environment.

• Proven ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships across national and international senior stakeholders, and unify varying positions under a single strategic direction.

• Exceptional communication skills to drive your team and engage with stakeholders to deliver enterprise-critical outcomes.

• Proven ability to prioritise and continuously adapt to deliver results in a dynamic, high-pressure and challenging environment.

• Knowledge of, or a demonstrated proficiency in Australian Government Budget and Cabinet processes.

• Ability to lead and uplift capability.

• Appreciation of the legal frameworks relevant to working in Government and the National Intelligence Community.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:





• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Remuneration and Position Details

This position is a three-year, non-ongoing opportunity.





An attractive executive salary plus vehicle allowance and superannuation will be available to the successful applicant.





Eligibility

To be eligible for a role, you must:





• Be an Australian citizen; and

• Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Closing date and time

Monday 21 February, 5:00 pm AEDT.





Location

This position is based in Canberra.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:





• A succinct statement of claims up to 1,000 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the SES Band 3 (Deputy Director-General) level in ASIO.

• An up-to-date CV.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection Criteria

In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of performance and success. Please address your application against the following criteria and your proven leadership experience.





Please note : it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.





Shape Strategic Thinking

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Inspires a sense of purpose and direction

• Focuses strategically

• Harness information and opportunities

• Shows judgement, intelligence and common sense





Achieve Results

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Builds organisational capability and responsiveness

• Marshals professional expertise

• Steers and implements change and deals with uncertainty

• Ensures closure and delivery of intended results





Exemplify Personal Drive and Integrity

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Professionalism and probity

• Engages with risk and shows personal courage

• Commits to action

• Displays resilience

• Demonstrate self-awareness

• Commitment to personal development





Cultivate Productive Working Relationships

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Nurtures internal and external relationships

• Facilitates co-operation and partnerships

• Values differences and diversity

• Guides, mentors and develops people





Communicate with Influence

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Communicates clearly

• Listens, understands and adapts to different audiences

• Negotiates persuasively





Promote a Security Culture

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Shaping security solutions

• Identifies security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information or you wish to discuss the role, please contact Chris Teal, Deputy Director-General on (02) 6234 1108.





All enquiries will be held in the strictest of confidence.



