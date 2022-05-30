Careers with ASIO

|AE5 - AEE1 Executive Assistant
Executive Assistant
Various
Ongoing - Permanent
11220212022
$87,344 - $137,106
30-May-2022
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment,
where all staff are valued and respected.
ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community
volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and
nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second
or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and
neurodiverse. We are tradespeople, technically-minded, corporate and
intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community.
The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.
The Opportunity
ASIO is seeking to recruit high performing Executive
Assistants at various levels, and to establish a merit pool.
As an AEE1 Executive Assistant, you will provide high level
administrative and executive support to the Director-General. You will:
•
Manage the day-to-day operations of the office
of the Director-General, including telephone, calendar, travel, video
conference/physical meetings and e-mail.
•
Use your initiative and discretion to manage the
role effectively.
•
Liaise effectively with a range of internal and
external stakeholders.
•
Prioritise and manage multiple tasks in a
high-tempo environment and maintain composure under pressure.
•
Work collaboratively with the broader Senior
Leadership team and other executive assistants.
•
Deliver outcomes consistent with the
Organisation's practices and values.
Please note this position is Canberra based only.
As an AE5-AE6 Executive Assistant you will provide
comprehensive administrative and executive support to SES officers and their
Group, Division and/or Branch more broadly. You will:
•
Manage and coordinate calendars and work
schedules and arrange travel;
•
Prioritise tasks in accordance with
expectations;
•
Respond to incoming and outgoing communications;
•
Prepare, collate and manage the timely
distribution of meeting papers, meeting minutes, reports and briefs; and
•
Work collaboratively with the broader Senior
Leadership team and other executive assistants.
Key attributes
We invite applications from people with the following
attributes:
•
Excellent administration and organisational
skills with attention to detail;
•
Strong communication skills, both verbal and
written;
•
Ability to develop and maintain effective
working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders;
•
Ability to coordinate tasks effectively,
multi-task and prioritise workloads in order of importance; and
•
An exceptional level of professionalism,
initiative and the ability to self-direct.
In addition to the above, as an AEE1 Executive Assistant you
must:
•
Have proven ability to provide high level
support to Senior Executives; and
•
be highly organised, motivated, responsive and
resilient.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the role, you must be:
•
An Australian citizen.
•
Assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a
Positive Vetting security clearance.
ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive
environment, where all staff are valued and respected, in order to build a
highly capable, innovative and adaptive workforce to achieve our purpose. We
welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of
gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or
disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to
apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service
are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise
entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
•
A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent
allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;
•
Employer superannuation contributions of 15.4
per cent;
•
A variety of leave options, including four weeks
annual leave;
•
Flexible working hours/arrangements to assist
you to maintain your work-life balance.* (Please note: due to our unique
working environment, work from home options are not available)
•
Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion
networks;
•
Study assistance, including financial support
and study leave for tertiary education; and
•
Access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
*Note: Due to the nature of the Director-General's office,
the AEE1 Executive Assistant position has limited flexible working
arrangements.
Selection Criteria
With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework
(available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position
description and classification level you are applying for, demonstrate what you
bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:
•
Strategic Thinking
•
Achieves Results
•
Productive Working Relationships
•
Personal Drive and Integrity
•
Communication with Influence
•
Demonstrated skills and experience.
Closing date and time
Monday 30 May, 17:00 pm AEST
Location
Positions may be available in Canberra, Sydney and
Melbourne, however the AEE1 Executive Assistant to the Director-General is
Canberra based only.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
•
A succinct statement of claims up to 800 words
against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills
and experience meet the requirements for the level you are applying for; and
•
An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in
length.
All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO
are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo
various selection stages.
ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying.
In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will not be provided
with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Inquiries
If, after reading the selection documentation, you require
further information please contact ASIO Recruitment on (02) 6257 4916.
