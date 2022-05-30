Careers with ASIO

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.

ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are tradespeople, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.

The Opportunity

ASIO is seeking to recruit high performing Executive Assistants at various levels, and to establish a merit pool.

As an AEE1 Executive Assistant, you will provide high level administrative and executive support to the Director-General. You will:

• Manage the day-to-day operations of the office of the Director-General, including telephone, calendar, travel, video conference/physical meetings and e-mail.

• Use your initiative and discretion to manage the role effectively.

• Liaise effectively with a range of internal and external stakeholders.

• Prioritise and manage multiple tasks in a high-tempo environment and maintain composure under pressure.

• Work collaboratively with the broader Senior Leadership team and other executive assistants.

• Deliver outcomes consistent with the Organisation's practices and values.

Please note this position is Canberra based only.

As an AE5-AE6 Executive Assistant you will provide comprehensive administrative and executive support to SES officers and their Group, Division and/or Branch more broadly. You will:

• Manage and coordinate calendars and work schedules and arrange travel;

• Prioritise tasks in accordance with expectations;

• Respond to incoming and outgoing communications;

• Prepare, collate and manage the timely distribution of meeting papers, meeting minutes, reports and briefs; and

• Work collaboratively with the broader Senior Leadership team and other executive assistants.

Key attributes

We invite applications from people with the following attributes:

• Excellent administration and organisational skills with attention to detail;

• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written;

• Ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders;

• Ability to coordinate tasks effectively, multi-task and prioritise workloads in order of importance; and

• An exceptional level of professionalism, initiative and the ability to self-direct.

In addition to the above, as an AEE1 Executive Assistant you must:

• Have proven ability to provide high level support to Senior Executives; and

• be highly organised, motivated, responsive and resilient.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• An Australian citizen.

• Assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected, in order to build a highly capable, innovative and adaptive workforce to achieve our purpose. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• Employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• A variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• Flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance.* (Please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are not available)

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• Access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

*Note: Due to the nature of the Director-General's office, the AEE1 Executive Assistant position has limited flexible working arrangements.

Selection Criteria

With reference to ASIO's People Capability Framework (available on the ASIO Careers page) and with consideration to the position description and classification level you are applying for, demonstrate what you bring to the position in relation to the criteria below:

• Strategic Thinking

• Achieves Results

• Productive Working Relationships

• Personal Drive and Integrity

• Communication with Influence

• Demonstrated skills and experience.

Closing date and time

Monday 30 May, 17:00 pm AEST

Location

Positions may be available in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne, however the AEE1 Executive Assistant to the Director-General is Canberra based only.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A succinct statement of claims up to 800 words against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the level you are applying for; and

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Inquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment on (02) 6257 4916.