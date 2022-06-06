Careers with ASIO

|First Assistant Director-General: Intelligence Professional roles
Leadership in ASIO
Canberra
Ongoing - Permanent
06-Jun-2022
ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to
their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment,
our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's
people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our
most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people
who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.
ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community
volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and
nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second
or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and
neuro-diverse. We are trades' specialists, technically-minded, corporate and
intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community.
The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.
First Assistant
Director-General – Intelligence Professional Roles (Canberra)
ASIO is seeking a First Assistant Director-General (FADG –
SES Band 2 equivalent) to perform an Intelligence Professional role. We have
one immediate vacancy in Canberra, and are seeking to establish a merit pool
for potential future FADG Intelligence Professional roles requiring similar
capabilities and attributes.
As an integral part of the Senior Leadership team, you will
work closely with the Director-General, Executive, and external partners and stakeholders
to deliver outcomes consistent with the Organisation's practices and values. As
a FADG in an Intelligence Professional role, you will:
•
lead and inspire analytical and/or operational
(including Human Intelligence (HUMINT)) teams to deliver outcomes and mission
effect to counter-terrorism, espionage and foreign interference;
•
leading best practice across ASIO's intelligence
functions to optimise intelligence and compliance outcomes;
•
advancing the professionalisation and
future-proofing of ASIO's intelligence workforce, and driving the uplift of our
intelligence tradecraft and capabilities;
•
actively contribute to and champion ASIO's
purpose, key priorities and enablers as reflected in the ASIO Corporate Plan
2020-24;
•
lead ASIO's contribution to broader priorities
of the National Intelligence Community, Home Affairs Portfolio and Australian
Government, and represent ASIO at the highest levels in Australia and
internationally;
•
provide timely and influential advice to the
Minister and ASIO's Executive;
•
demonstrate core capabilities to successfully
operate and evolve in changing contexts to address complex challenges, and
continuously adapt and learn new skills; and
•
demonstrate and promote ASIO's Leadership
Behaviours and champion a healthy and positive workforce culture in a dynamic
security environment.
Key attributes
We invite applications from candidates with the following
attributes:
•
Demonstrated experience successfully leading
large, multidisciplinary teams to deliver high quality outcomes in a complex
and ever-changing security and geo-political environment.
•
Exceptional communications skills to drive your
team and engage with stakeholders across the Organisation to deliver against
ASIO's mission and enterprise-critical outcomes.
•
Exceptional representational skills to build
strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors to ensure ASIO is
connected, shapes and shares in mutual benefit, and delivers impact and
influence.
•
Proven ability to prioritise and continuously
adapt to deliver results in a dynamic, high-pressure and challenging
environment.
•
Strengths in establishing and maintain strategic
partnerships across national and international agencies, broader government and
the private sector, and make decisions in the best interests of ASIO as a
whole.
•
Proven ability to lead and uplift capability.
•
Appreciation of the legal frameworks relevant to
working in Government and the National Intelligence Community.
Benefits
ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:
•
a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent
allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;
•
employer superannuation contributions of 15.4
per cent;
•
a variety of leave options, including four weeks
annual leave;
•
flexible working hours/arrangements to assist
you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working
environment, work from home options are generally not available);
•
seven staff-led diversity and inclusion
networks;
•
study assistance, including financial support
and study leave for tertiary education; and
•
access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
Remuneration
An attractive executive salary plus vehicle allowance and
superannuation will be available to the successful applicants.
Eligibility
To be eligible for a role, you must:
•
Be an Australian citizen.
•
Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a
Positive Vetting security clearance.
ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work
environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value
applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in
order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
Closing date and time
Monday, 6 June 2022, 5:00 pm AEST.
Location
Canberra.
How to apply
Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your
application must be complete and include the following:
•
A succinct statement of claims up to 1,000 words
against the selection criteria (see attached), using examples to demonstrate how your skills
and experience meet the requirements for the SES Band 2 level in ASIO.
•
An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in
length, highlighting relevant intelligence and leadership experience.
All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO
are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo
various selection stages.
ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying.
In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but
will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of
confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your
application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential
employment.
Employment conditions
Employment is under the ASIO
Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the
Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for
continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging
arrangements are also available.
Enquiries
If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information or you wish to discuss the role, please contact Chris Teal, Deputy Director-General on (02) 6234 1108.
