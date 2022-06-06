Careers with ASIO

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things - they are our most important asset. To be successful in our mission, we need talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient.

ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neuro-diverse. We are trades' specialists, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.

First Assistant Director-General – Intelligence Professional Roles (Canberra)

ASIO is seeking a First Assistant Director-General (FADG – SES Band 2 equivalent) to perform an Intelligence Professional role. We have one immediate vacancy in Canberra, and are seeking to establish a merit pool for potential future FADG Intelligence Professional roles requiring similar capabilities and attributes.

As an integral part of the Senior Leadership team, you will work closely with the Director-General, Executive, and external partners and stakeholders to deliver outcomes consistent with the Organisation's practices and values. As a FADG in an Intelligence Professional role, you will:

• lead and inspire analytical and/or operational (including Human Intelligence (HUMINT)) teams to deliver outcomes and mission effect to counter-terrorism, espionage and foreign interference;

• leading best practice across ASIO's intelligence functions to optimise intelligence and compliance outcomes;

• advancing the professionalisation and future-proofing of ASIO's intelligence workforce, and driving the uplift of our intelligence tradecraft and capabilities;

• actively contribute to and champion ASIO's purpose, key priorities and enablers as reflected in the ASIO Corporate Plan 2020-24;

• lead ASIO's contribution to broader priorities of the National Intelligence Community, Home Affairs Portfolio and Australian Government, and represent ASIO at the highest levels in Australia and internationally;

• provide timely and influential advice to the Minister and ASIO's Executive;

• demonstrate core capabilities to successfully operate and evolve in changing contexts to address complex challenges, and continuously adapt and learn new skills; and

• demonstrate and promote ASIO's Leadership Behaviours and champion a healthy and positive workforce culture in a dynamic security environment.

Key attributes

We invite applications from candidates with the following attributes:

• Demonstrated experience successfully leading large, multidisciplinary teams to deliver high quality outcomes in a complex and ever-changing security and geo-political environment.

• Exceptional communications skills to drive your team and engage with stakeholders across the Organisation to deliver against ASIO's mission and enterprise-critical outcomes.

• Exceptional representational skills to build strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors to ensure ASIO is connected, shapes and shares in mutual benefit, and delivers impact and influence.

• Proven ability to prioritise and continuously adapt to deliver results in a dynamic, high-pressure and challenging environment.

• Strengths in establishing and maintain strategic partnerships across national and international agencies, broader government and the private sector, and make decisions in the best interests of ASIO as a whole.

• Proven ability to lead and uplift capability.

• Appreciation of the legal frameworks relevant to working in Government and the National Intelligence Community.

Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent;

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks;

• study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Remuneration

An attractive executive salary plus vehicle allowance and superannuation will be available to the successful applicants.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a role, you must:

• Be an Australian citizen.

• Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

Closing date and time

Monday, 6 June 2022, 5:00 pm AEST.

Location

Canberra.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• A succinct statement of claims up to 1,000 words against the selection criteria (see attached), using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the SES Band 2 level in ASIO.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length, highlighting relevant intelligence and leadership experience.

All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will be notified but will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.

Enquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information or you wish to discuss the role, please contact Chris Teal, Deputy Director-General on (02) 6234 1108.