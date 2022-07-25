Careers with ASIO

Find your fit at ASIO

ASIO offers careers where ordinary Australians can do extraordinary things. If you want to make a difference–and you are a lateral, critical or creative thinker–chances are you're the kind of person we're looking for. We have positions available at the AE5 and AE6 levels across the organisation in Intelligence, Corporate Professionals & Strategic Policy, and Technology, Trades & Project Management areas. Find out more about all our roles at asio.gov.au/careers

Why join ASIO?

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. All our people contribute to our mission and our success. We will train, develop and empower you so you can make a difference. You will learn new skills in a unique environment.

We seek to reflect the diversity of the community we protect. ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply. Our people are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are secretive about what we do, not what we value.

What can we offer you?

• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Top Secret security clearance and 15.4 percent superannuation contribution.

• Flexible working arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available).

• Significant training and development.

• Access to diverse and unique career paths.

• A variety of leave options to ensure your work-life balance.

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education.

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks.

The opportunity

In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO offers careers in a wide range of areas. We are seeking to fill roles across the organisation at the AE5 and AE6 level, and establish merit pools to fill future vacancies as they become available.

Rather than applying for a specific job, you will be applying to join the mission. Tell us about your skills and experiences, and we will help you find your fit within ASIO.

What you will bring

We require talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and resilient. Bring your skills and experiences and apply them to the ASIO context. This will look different depending on the team you work in. No matter your role, you will have the opportunity to apply your skills to unique and interesting challenges, and gain new skills and experiences. If you think you're not the ASIO type, there is no ASIO type, other than innovative problem-solvers.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen.

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Top Secret security clearance at the highest level.

Location

Positions are available in a number of capital cities across Australia. Please indicate in your application if you are prepared to relocate and/or if you have a preferred location. Some positions will only be available in certain locations. ASIO provides financial relocation support for interstate movement.

Our core capability criteria

All applicants will be assessed based on their leadership behaviours and demonstrated ability to meet the following criteria at the AE5 or AE6 level as applicable:

• Strategic Thinking

• Achieves Results

• Productive Working Relationships

• Personal Drive and Integrity

• Communicates with Influence

• Demonstrated skills and experience.

Please note: it is not necessary to address the selection criteria individually in your application.

How to apply

Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:

• a written pitch of up to 800 words that showcases your capabilities, skills and what you will bring to a role at this level - including examples.

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.

Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.

ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.

Closing date and time

Monday, 18 July 2022 at, 17:00 pm AEST

Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.

We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. We will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.