Careers with ASIO

Securing Australia - protecting its people.
|AE5/6 Streamed Recruitment
|
Various
Ongoing - Permanent
11320212022
$87,344 - $108,769
25-Jul-2022
Find
your fit at ASIO
ASIO
offers careers where ordinary Australians can do extraordinary things. If you
want to make a difference–and you are a lateral, critical or creative
thinker–chances are you're the kind of person we're looking for. We have
positions available at the AE5 and AE6 levels across the organisation in
Intelligence, Corporate Professionals & Strategic Policy, and Technology,
Trades & Project Management areas. Find out more about all our roles at
asio.gov.au/careers
Why
join ASIO?
ASIO
protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. All our
people contribute to our mission and our success. We will train, develop and
empower you so you can make a difference. You will learn new skills in a unique
environment.
We seek to reflect the diversity of the community we protect. ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome applications from all eligible candidates, irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply. Our people are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are secretive about what we do, not what we value.
What
can we offer you?
•
A
competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Top
Secret security clearance and 15.4 percent superannuation contribution.
•
Flexible
working arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please
note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are
generally not available).
•
Significant
training and development.
•
Access
to diverse and unique career paths.
•
A
variety of leave options to ensure your work-life balance.
•
Study
assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education.
•
Seven
staff-led diversity and inclusion networks.
The
opportunity
In a
complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on
the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO offers careers in a wide
range of areas. We are seeking to fill roles across the organisation at the AE5
and AE6 level, and establish merit pools to fill future vacancies as they
become available.
Rather
than applying for a specific job, you will be applying to join the mission.
Tell us about your skills and experiences, and we will help you find your fit
within ASIO.
What
you will bring
We
require talented people who are highly capable, dedicated, adaptable and
resilient. Bring your skills and experiences and apply them to the ASIO
context. This will look different depending on the team you work in. No matter
your role, you will have the opportunity to apply your skills to unique and
interesting challenges, and gain new skills and experiences. If you think
you're not the ASIO type, there is no ASIO type, other than innovative
problem-solvers.
Eligibility
To be
eligible for the role, you must be:
•
an
Australian citizen.
•
assessed
as suitable to hold and maintain a Top Secret security clearance at the highest
level.
Location
Positions
are available in a number of capital cities across Australia. Please indicate
in your application if you are prepared to relocate and/or if you have a
preferred location. Some positions will only be available in certain locations.
ASIO provides financial relocation support for interstate movement.
Our
core capability criteria
All
applicants will be assessed based on their leadership behaviours and demonstrated ability to meet the
following criteria at the AE5 or AE6 level as applicable:
•
Strategic
Thinking
•
Achieves
Results
•
Productive
Working Relationships
•
Personal
Drive and Integrity
•
Communicates
with Influence
•
Demonstrated
skills and experience.
Please
note: it is not necessary to address the selection criteria individually in
your application.
How
to apply
Click
on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must be
complete and include the following:
•
a
written pitch of up to 800 words that showcases your capabilities, skills and what you will bring to a role at this level - including examples.
•
an
up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.
Please
advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully
participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.
All
employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit
principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.
ASIO
holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is
essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with
others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.
Closing
date and time
Monday,
18 July 2022 at, 17:00 pm AEST
Enquiries
If
you require further information after reading the selection documentation,
please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6257 4916.
We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. We will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.
No File Attached
|