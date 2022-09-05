Careers with ASIO

ASIO protects Australia and Australians from threats to their security. In a complex, challenging and changing security environment, our success is built on the imagination and intelligence of our team. ASIO's people are ordinary Australians but they do extraordinary things–they are our most important asset.





ASIO is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected.





ASIO staff are carers, parents, grandparents and community volunteers and may come from various backgrounds, including music, teaching and nursing. We are proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and second or third generation Australians. We are introverted, extroverted and neurodiverse. We are tradespeople, technically-minded, corporate and intelligence professionals. We are your neighbours and part of your community. The only difference is, we don't tell you where we work or what we do.





The Opportunity

ASIO has a vacancy for a Senior Executive Service Band 1 leader in the Legal Services Division. The successful applicant will report to ASIO's General Counsel and will:





• Be responsible for the discharge of ASIO's (and the Director-General's) role as a party in litigation and other matters before courts and tribunals, particularly where ASIO decisions or security assessments are being legally or administratively challenged, and where ASIO is seeking to protect sensitive information sought by subpoena or other compulsory processes.

• Provide clear, accurate and timely written and oral advice on complex legal questions arising in the context of Part IV of the ASIO Act.

• Provide professional supervision, management and leadership of a talented team of lawyers and other professionals providing practical, timely and client focused advice and litigation services to clients across ASIO.

• Be responsible for the administration and management of a Branch, and the allocation of constrained resources to meet significant demand on a sustainable basis.

• Actively participate in the strategic leadership of the Division, particularly in the fostering and management of change and renewal.

• Provide clear, relevant and responsive advice directly to the Director-General and other senior management.

• Represent the Legal Services Division at senior leadership meetings, and engage directly with senior staff of other agencies.

Key attributes

We invite applications from people with the following attributes:





• Demonstrated expertise and experience in conducting litigation and providing legal advice on complex issues, particularly in government contexts.

• Strong communication skills, both oral and written, and the ability to identify and clearly describe risk to colleagues of varying professional backgrounds.

• Excellent strategic management and leadership skills.

• A strong commitment to client service.

• The ability to manage a number of important issues simultaneously and to tight deadlines.

• Willingness to work as part of a dedicated leadership team.





Eligibility

To be eligible for the role, you must:





• Be an Australian citizen.

• Be assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Positive Vetting security clearance.

• Hold a Bachelor of Laws or Juris Doctor from an Australian university (or comparable overseas qualification) and possess, or be eligible to possess, a current practising certificate in your State or Territory of residence.

• Have at least 10 years post qualification experience, preferably in government law.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected, in order to build a highly capable, innovative and adaptive workforce to achieve our purpose. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply. The role is a full-time position but ASIO is open to negotiating job sharing arrangements for suitable part-time candidates.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.





Remuneration

An attractive executive salary plus vehicle allowance and superannuation will be available to the successful applicant(s).





Employment conditions

Employment is under the ASIO Act 1979. Conditions of service are similar to those applying in the Australian Public Service. We recognise entitlements accrued under the Public Service Act 1999 and provide for continuation of superannuation under the Commonwealth schemes. Salary packaging arrangements are also available.





Benefits

ASIO provides a number of benefits to its staff including:

• a competitive salary, including a 7.5 per cent allowance for maintaining a Positive Vetting security clearance;

• employer superannuation contributions of 15.4 per cent.

• a variety of leave options, including four weeks annual leave;

• flexible working hours/arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available);

• seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks; and

• access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).





Closing date and time

Monday, 5 September 2022, 5:00 pm AEST.





Location

Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane.





How to apply

Click on ‘Apply Online' to commence your application. Your application must be complete and include the following:





• A succinct (up to 1,000 words) statement of claims against the selection criteria, using examples to demonstrate how your skills and experience meet the requirements for the SES Band 1 level, including clearly demonstrating your leadership and legal experience.

• An up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length.





All employment decisions and selection processes within ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages.





ASIO thanks all applicants for their interest in applying. In accordance with ASIO policy, unsuccessful candidates will not be provided with feedback on any aspect of the selection process.





ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





Selection Criteria

In considering applicants, ASIO will seek evidence of performance and success. Please address your application against the criteria and your proven leadership and legal experience.





Please note : it is not necessary to address each sub heading of the selection criteria individually in your application.





Shape Strategic Thinking

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Inspires a sense of purpose and direction

• Focuses strategically

• Harnesses information and opportunities

• Shows judgement, intelligence and common sense





Achieve Results

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Builds organisational capability and responsiveness

• Marshals professional expertise

• Steers and implements change and deals with uncertainty

• Ensures closure and delivery of intended results





Exemplify Personal Drive and Integrity

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Professionalism and probity

• Engages with risk and shows personal courage

• Commits to action

• Displays resilience

• Demonstrate self-awareness

• Commits to personal development





Cultivate Productive Working Relationships

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Nurtures internal and external relationships

• Facilitates co-operation and partnerships

• Values differences and diversity

• Guides, mentors and develops people





Communicate with Influence

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Communicates clearly

• Listens, understands and adapts to different audiences

• Negotiates persuasively





Promote a Security Culture

Relevant capabilities and behaviours:

• Shapes security solutions

• Identifies security situations that require escalation beyond ASIO





Inquiries

If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact ASIO Recruitment on (02) 6257 4916.



