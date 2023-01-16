Careers with ASIO

The opportunity





We are seeking applications to fill a number of critical Intelligence professional roles at the ASIO Executive Employee Level 2 (AEE2).





Within the Intelligence Professionals Stream we are inviting applications from experienced intelligence analyst and intelligence officer professionals to work in a range of areas including, but not limited to:





• Intelligence Analysis Assessment and Advice

• HUMINT Operations

• Intelligence Operations Planning, Support and Assurance

• Security Vetting and Investigations





A merit pool will be created and will be valid for 18 months.





Find out more about all our roles at asio.gov.au/careers.





What you will bring





You will be a forward thinking and inclusive leader who is focused on leading teams to deliver mission outcomes and build capability. You will have a demonstrated ability to foster a collaborative and supportive culture of teamwork across ASIO as a whole.





You will be dedicated, adaptable and resilient and bring with you demonstrated technical skills in your area of expertise and the ability to apply them in the ASIO context.





Applicants should consider the following job-specific capabilities and demonstrated skills for Intelligence Professionals:





• demonstrated skills and experience successfully leading operational or analytical teams to achieve outcomes

• provide impartial advice, apply exceptional judgement and demonstrate critical thinking and logical reasoning, and build these capabilities within teams;

• communicate with influence and translate information for others through written and verbal means;

• strong interpersonal and liaison skills, and the proven ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders (including law enforcement and intelligence partners in Australia and overseas);

• a highly-developed understanding of legislation, operational and/or analytical policies and procedures, and strong operational risk

• empower teams to develop their analytical or operational tradecraft capability to enable them to contribute to Australia's national security;

• provide vision and meaningful direction by articulating functional strategic objectives and aligning work activities, and monitoring workflows and resources to ensure goals and outcomes are achieved within appropriate timeframes; and

• drive a culture of innovation to deliver mission outcomes, create efficiencies and find alternative ways of doing business.





Essential qualifications





• Demonstrated operational or analytical experience, preferably in an intelligence or law enforcement environment.





What we offer you





• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 percent allowance for maintaining a Top Secret security clearance and 15.4 percent superannuation contribution.

• Flexible working arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available).

• Significant training and development.

• Access to diverse and unique career paths.

• A variety of leave options to ensure your work-life balance.

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education.

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks.





Eligibility





To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen; and

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Top Secret security clearance at the highest level.





Preferred location





The preferred location for these positions is Canberra, Sydney or Melbourne. ASIO will provide financial relocation support for interstate movements.





How to apply





Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must include the following:





• a written pitch of up to 800 words showcasing your skills, knowledge and experience and what you will bring to a role at the AEE2 level;

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length; and

• two current referees, one of which should be a current manager or Senior Executive.





Please note that one of your references should be from a manager at least one level above the position you are applying for.





All applicants will be assessed based on their demonstrated skills and experience relevant to the role using the ASIO Core Capability Framework at the AEE2 level (EL2 equivalent). Please note that it is not necessary to address each of the capability criteria individually in your application; however, applicants are encouraged to review the ASIO People Capability Framework prior to submitting their application, as these capabilities will be assessed at various stages in the selection process, not limited to the application.





Closing date and time





Applications close Monday 16 January 2023 at 5.00pm AEDT.





No extensions will be granted and late applications will not be accepted.





Please note interviews are anticipated to be held in late January/ early February 2023.





Enquiries





If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6234 1523.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages. ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. Please be advised that our selection process is rigorous and extensive. We ask all applicants for their patience throughout the process. Once complete, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.





More information





For more information about ASIO, please visit: www.asio.gov.au.



