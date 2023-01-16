Careers with ASIO

The opportunity





We are seeking applications from experienced individuals from a diverse range of fields to fill numerous vacancies across our Technology, Trades and Project Management Stream. No matter your role, you will have the opportunity to apply your skills to unique and interesting challenges, and gain new skills and experiences.





AEE2 positions are responsible for the management and leadership of staff, their respective capability development and delivery of mission outcomes while, SITEB positions are technical leaders who have high end expertise and are hands-on in developing and deploying ASIO technology.





Within the Technology, Trades and Project Management Stream we are seeking to attract experienced professionals to work in a range of areas including, but not limited to:





• ICT Project Management

• ICT Architecture

• Information Security, Governance and Assurance

• Offensive Security, Device Exploitation and Digital Information Collection Specialists

• Cyber

• Cloud

• ICT Research, Strategy and Innovation

• Data Science, Analytics and Business Intelligence





A merit pool will also be created and will be valid for 18 months.





Find out more about all our roles at asio.gov.au/careers.





What you will bring





You will be a forward thinking and inclusive leader who is focused on leading teams to deliver mission outcomes and build capability. You will have a demonstrated ability to foster a collaborative and supportive culture of teamwork across ASIO as a whole, leading with a “One ASIO” mindset.





You will be dedicated, adaptable and resilient and bring with you demonstrated technical skills in your area of expertise and the ability to apply them in the ASIO context. This may look different depending on the team you work in; however at this level you will be required to demonstrate significant expertise and experience in your area of specialisation:





• exceptional judgement and demonstrate critical thinking and logical reasoning, and build these capabilities within teams;

• professional experience leading and managing technical teams within a security environment including in the assurance and/or response capacity;

• strong interpersonal and liaison skills, and the proven ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders;

• an ability to drive a culture of innovation to deliver corporate and mission outcomes, create efficiencies and find alternative ways of doing business;

• set the technical direction, provide leadership and apply your own subject matter expertise to deliver and support fit-for-purpose technical solutions into production environments;

• work collaboratively with teams of technology specialists, software developers, security professionals and systems administrators, both within the broader organisation and with industry partners;

• build and sustain capabilities which support digital collection, technical analysis, or business critical workflows and operations;

• invest in the development of other technologists including actively mentoring and coaching on best practice approaches in your area of expertise; and

• build productive relationships across the organisation and with partners. In this role, your ability to lead and influence will hold equal importance with your technical subject matter expertise.





Essential skills and qualifications





As we are seeking to fill a broad range of ICT Directors and Technical Specialist roles, applicants must also be able to demonstrate one or more of the following where relevant to your field of expertise:





• Tertiary qualifications in Information Technology, Computer Science, Cyber Security or related disciplines; and/or 5+ years of current professional experience leading and managing technical teams within a security environment.

• Experience with reverse engineering, ethical hacking, vulnerability research, and/or penetration testing.

• Experience with online digital information collection and analysis.

• Experience with digital, computer, mobile, network and/or malware forensics and incident response. Advanced knowledge of and experience deploying and operating cellular and non-cellular (wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc) networks.

• Experience implementing Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment using code repository management software, code quality assurance and software package management.

• Experience using cloud infrastructure and implementing and supporting cloud-based software development environments.

• Experience implementing and supporting data processing pipelines, especially in an environment with legislative compliance considerations.

• Experience developing and executing cloud strategy, including driving transformation and optimisation to Cloud.

• Driving cloud governance functions and processes using modern frameworks and best practice.

• Experience migrating or re-designing applications to make use of cloud technology (Azure/AWS).

• Experience in programming languages including C#, Java, Javascript, SQL, CSS, HTML, XML, JSON.

• Agile development, e.g. SCRUM.

• Applying application design patterns, producing design artefacts and models, and system documentation.

• Developing web applications using contemporary frameworks and approaches.

• Configuration and integration with the ELK stack (Elastic, Logstash, Kibana), particularly using NEST.

• Knowledge of Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery practices, automation and related tools, including:

- Ansible

- Docker

- Frog Artifactory

- GitLab

- Jenkins

- Kubernetes

• IT Security industry certifications – CISSP, CISM, SISA, CRISC, Sabsa

• An in-depth knowledge of network design, architecture and data flows including security framework.

• Strong understanding and demonstrated experience in Windows and Linux system design, administration and support.

• A comprehensive understanding of the current and emerging technical capabilities and systems.





As an ICT Program or Project Manager:

• Certified Practicing Senior Project Manager (CPSPM) certification with the Australian Institute of Project Management (AIPM) or the ability to achieve certification.

• 5+ years' experience as a project manager including running multiple, concurrent projects. Experience within the area of ICT is highly regarded.

• Experience in a variety of project management methodologies (e.g.: PMBOK, PRINCE2, AGILE) and the ability to blend them together in the correct proportions to fit a project or business environment is highly regarded.

• Undergraduate courses in information technology and post graduate courses in project management are well regarded.

• Relevant trade qualifications; and/or 5+ years managing a technical team within a trade or technical environment relevant to:

- Telecommunications/ICT;

- Electrical/Electronic;

- Manufacturing; or,

- Security/Access control.

• Relevant operational experience; and/or 5+ years managing an operational team with a technical and/or operational focus derived from:

- Law Enforcement;

- Security and Intelligence; or,

- Military.

• Relevant trade or industry qualifications, and/or relevant experience, in systems administration and management or associated infrastructure.





As a Director of Business Intelligence and Data Governance:

• Tertiary qualifications and/or relevant experience in a related field.

• Demonstrated expertise in data governance and/or business intelligence.

• Knowledge of current Data Management practices.





What we offer you





• A competitive salary, including a 7.5 percent allowance for maintaining a Top-Secret security clearance and 15.4 percent superannuation contribution.

• Flexible working arrangements to assist you to maintain your work-life balance (please note: due to our unique working environment, work from home options are generally not available).

• Significant training and development.

• Access to diverse and unique career paths.

• A variety of leave options to ensure your work-life balance.

• Study assistance, including financial support and study leave for tertiary education.

• Seven staff-led diversity and inclusion networks.





Eligibility





To be eligible for the role, you must be:

• an Australian citizen; and

• assessed as suitable to hold and maintain a Top-Secret security clearance at the highest level.





Preferred location





The preferred location for these positions is Canberra, Sydney or Melbourne. In the event of relocation, ASIO provides financial relocation support for interstate movement.





How to apply





Click on ‘Apply online' to commence your application. Your application must include the following:

• a written pitch of up to 800 words showcasing your skills, knowledge and experience and what you will bring to a role at the AEE2 level;

• an up-to-date CV, no more than two pages in length; and

• two current referees, one of which should be a current manager or Senior Executive.





Please note that one of your references should be from a manager at least one level above the position you are applying for.





All applicants will be assessed based on their demonstrated skills and experience relevant to the role using the ASIO Core Capability Framework at the AEE2 level (EL2 equivalent).





Please note that it is not necessary to address each of the capability criteria individually in your application however applicants are encouraged to review the ASIO People Capability Framework, prior to submitting their application, as these capabilities will be assessed at various stages in the selection process, not limited to the application.





Closing date and time

Applications close Monday 16 January 2023 at 5.00pm AEDT.





No extensions will be granted and late applications will not be accepted.





Please note interviews are anticipated to be held in late January/early February 2023.





Enquiries

If you require further information after reading the selection documentation, please contact ASIO Recruitment at careers@asio.gov.au or phone 02 6234 1523.





ASIO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where all staff are valued and respected. We welcome and value applications from all eligible candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religious affiliation, age or disability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.





Please advise us if you require any additional assistance in order to fully participate in the recruitment process or the workplace.

All employment decisions and selection processes at ASIO are based on merit principles and candidates must be prepared to undergo various selection stages. ASIO holds all employment applications in the strictest of confidence. It is essential that you do the same. Please do not discuss your application with others as doing so may adversely affect your potential employment.





We thank all applicants for their interest in applying. Please be advised that our selection process is rigorous and extensive. We ask all applicants for their patience throughout the process. Once complete, we will notify unsuccessful candidates but will not provide feedback on any aspect of the selection process.





More information

For more information about ASIO, please visit: www.asio.gov.au.



